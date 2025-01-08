Marino Railway Station upgrade to improve passenger safety and comfort

Release date: 08/01/25

A new shelter, digital screen and critical security features will be installed in a $2 million upgrade of Marino Railway Station, boosting passenger safety and comfort.

Work will begin in early 2025 and include the installation of CCTV and a digital information kiosk with a 24-hour emergency help phone for passenger security.

The interactive platform screen will provide live timetable updates and visual and audio announcements designed to help passengers with visual or hearing impairments.

Tactile paving to guide people safely along the train platform will also improve accessibility at the southern stop, making it easier for everyone to catch public transport.

The new curved shelter will have seating, lean rails and weather screens, enhancing comfort for Adelaide Metro passengers who account for more than 32,000 trips from Marino Railway Station each year.

The station upgrade follows recent improvements to brighten the underpass and improve platform visibility, with a total of $700,000 spent on new lighting, paint and platform resurfacing.

It’s part of the State Government’s work to refresh rail infrastructure as we prepared to bring train services privatised by the former Marshall Liberal government back into public hands this year.

Other projects include upgrades to Ethelton Railway Station on the Outer Harbor line, with close to $10 million spent improving passenger safety and experience, while northern commuters are benefitting from a $15 million refurbishment of Ovingham Railway Station on the Gawler line. The upgraded stations feature new platforms, shelters, security and seating.

A $4.5 million facelift of Woodlands Park Railway Station and improvements to the access ramp at Clarence Park Railway Station, both on the Seaford line, were also completed last year.

In late August 2024, rail services returned to the heart of Port Adelaide for the first time in 40 years in a historic $51 million project. The Port Dock spur line connects the new Port Dock station, plaza and bus interchange at Baker Street to the existing Outer Harbor rail line, improving access for pedestrians and cyclists.

Concept images of the Marino Railway Station upgrade can be downloaded here.

Quotes

Attributable to Tom Koutsantonis

More than 32,000 train trips are taken from Marino Railway Station every year, and it is absolutely crucial that passengers feel safe and comfortable when catching public transport.

We have already upgraded lighting at the station but now, following advocacy from the community and new MP for Black Alex Dighton, we are going to ramp up security on the train platform even further, with new CCTV and an emergency help phone.

Secure journeys start and end at safe stations, and that’s what we are delivering across the rail network as we work to refresh existing infrastructure to cater for our growing communities, as we prepare to bring our services back into public hands.

Attributable to Alex Dighton

This upgrade is about improving safety, communication and accessibility at Marino station – something that my local community has been clearly advocating for.

It’s so important that people feel comfortable using public transport and this upgrade will help achieve that for the thousands of passengers who use Marino station.

Both as a community member and during my recent by-election campaign, I have heard strong feedback from residents and businesses about the station’s safety and overall appeal – and I want to again acknowledge the work of the Marino and Kingston Park Neighbourhood Watch committee for its campaign, which was instrumental in helping bring about this important outcome for our community.