New Haven Barracks/Two Vehicle Crash

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25B5000127

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Szarejko

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 1/7/25 ,

STREET: Bristol Road

TOWN: Monkton

WEATHER: Light Snow

ROAD CONDITIONS: Light Snow

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Frances McDowell

AGE: 38

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Weybridge, Vermont.

VIOLATION: Traveling too Fast for Conditions and Hazards

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Chrysler

VEHICLE MODEL: Pacifica

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled.

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR/VICTIM: Chase Messner

AGE: 28

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ripton, Vermont.

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Forester

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled.

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 1/7/25 at approximately 17:00 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a reported two vehicle crash, located at 2710 Bristol Road in the Town of Monkton Vermont. Investigation revealed, the operator of Vehicle #2 had stopped to render assistance to another motorist who had traveled off the roadway. The operator of Vehicle #1 was not able to slow down and subsequently ran into the rear end of Vehicle #2. Both vehicles sustained substantial contact damage. Both operators were evaluated by members of the Bristol Rescue Squad. VSP was assisted by members of the Monkton Fire Department.

VCVC(s): 23 VSA

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: Select date , 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

