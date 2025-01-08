By the Numbers: Over 19K FOIA requests received in Fiscal Year 2024

EGLE received 19,639 requests under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) in Fiscal Year 2024. The Michigan Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) provides all persons (except persons incarcerated in correctional facilities) with access to public records of public bodies.

Information on submitting requests and how to use the portal is available on EGLE's FOIA resource page.

Many public documents are available online, including the MiEnviro portal, which is the software product for electronic notification, permitting, emissions reporting and compliance.

Public records may also be accessed via the Remediation Information Data Exchange (RIDE), which allows the public to access records that have been scanned and filed in the Electronic Document Management (EDM) system by EGLE’s Remediation and Redevelopment Division. Paper files are still being scanned into the EDM system, and therefore not all files are available through RIDE. However, the number of files available through RIDE continues to grow.