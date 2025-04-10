Brush up on safe burning practices this spring

Safety first

Wildfires can start and spread quickly, even if conditions seem safe. That’s why it is critical to follow these basic safety tips:

Have a plan: Spring is a tricky season for burning because dry leaves and leftover winter debris can easily catch fire. Follow all safety precautions and have a plan in case things get out of control.

Spring is a tricky season for burning because dry leaves and leftover winter debris can easily catch fire. Follow all safety precautions and have a plan in case things get out of control. Check the weather: Avoid burning on windy days, as even a small gust can carry embers and start a fire where you don’t want one.

Avoid burning on windy days, as even a small gust can carry embers and start a fire where you don’t want one. Have a water source nearby: A hose, bucket of water, or even a shovel and dirt can help you put out any stray flames and NEVER leave a fire unattended. Stay near it until it is completely out, and the ashes are cool.

A hose, bucket of water, or even a shovel and dirt can help you put out any stray flames and NEVER leave a fire unattended. Stay near it until it is completely out, and the ashes are cool. Know what you can burn: Avoid burning plastic, rubber, foam, chemicals, chemically treated wood, textiles, electronics, or hazardous materials that can release harmful chemicals into the air. Safely recycle or responsibly dispose of these materials. If you are burning trees, logs, brush, or stumps, ensure you are at least 1,400 feet away from the boundary of an incorporated city or village.

Know the rules

Some municipalities may have ordinances that prohibit open burning altogether or have specific restrictions in place. Check with your local municipality to make sure you are following the laws before you burn.

Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Peninsula residents can view conditions at Michigan.gov/BurnPermit or call 866-922-BURN. Southern Michigan residents should check with their local municipality or fire department.

Burning alternatives

For a cleaner, safer alternative to burning your yard waste, try composting! Dry leaves and winter debris can be raked up into a bin or pile to turn into nutrient-rich compost. Learn how with composting tips from the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.

Find more information on open burning at Michigan.gov/OpenBurning.