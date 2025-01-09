Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market to Register Incremental Growth at a CAGR of ~ 6.33% by 2030 | DelveInsight

Wilson Disease Market

Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market will grow at a CAGR of 6.33% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030. The increase in demand for Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices is primarily attributed to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, rising expenditure on cardiac health globally, rising adoption of mobile and telemetry cardiac monitors, rising prevalence of cardiac arrhythmias, rising technological advancements in monitoring devices, among others are also expected to bolster the demand for these services during the forecast period (2024-2030).

Key Takeaways from the Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market Report

• On November 13, 2024, SmartCardia received FDA clearance for its Mobile Outpatient Cardiac Telemetry (OCT/MCT) system, which includes a 7-lead live ECG monitoring patch and cloud platform. The 7L patch is cable-free, waterproof, easy-to-wear, and capable of continuous monitoring for up to 14 days. This approval follows SmartCardia's previous FDA clearances for Extended Holter, Event, and Holter monitoring. With this new clearance, SmartCardia's solution enables remote live monitoring of patients' ECG, providing real-time notifications to clinicians for critical arrhythmias.

• As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the Global Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market during the forecast period.

• The leading Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Companies such as Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Avanos Medical, Inc., Auris Health, Inc., Olympus, CONMED Corporation, ERBE ELEKTROMEDIZIN GMBH, AngioDynamics, Medtronic Inc., AtriCure, Inc., Biosense Webster, Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, St. Jude Medical Inc., Lepu Medical Technology(Beijing)Co., Ltd., MicroPort Scientific Corporation, and others.

Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Overview

A heart arrhythmia is an irregular heartbeat and tends to occur when the electrical signals that coordinate the heart beats do not work appropriately. The faulty signals in the heart causes it to beat too fast (tachycardia), too slow (bradycardia) or irregularly. The cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices are small and wearable devices which track the rhythm of the heart. They are used for detection or determination of irregular heartbeats (also known as the cardiac arrhythmia).

Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market Dynamics:

The cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market is witnessing a growth in product demand owing to various reasons, one of the major factors influencing the growth of the cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market is the rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders among others, worldwide. According to the World Health Organization 2022, in the year 2021, cardiovascular diseases were considered to be the leading cause of death globally, affecting approximately 17.9 million lives every year. Therefore, owing to an increase in the demand of cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices for proper diagnosis will help in reduction of the mortality rate, thereby influencing the cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market growth positively.

Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Companies

Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Avanos Medical, Inc., Auris Health, Inc., Olympus, CONMED Corporation, ERBE ELEKTROMEDIZIN GMBH, AngioDynamics, Medtronic Inc., AtriCure, Inc., Biosense Webster, Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, St. Jude Medical Inc., Lepu Medical Technology(Beijing)Co., Ltd., MicroPort Scientific Corporation, and others.

Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market Segment Analysis

Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring devices Market By Device Type (ECG Monitors, Implantable Cardiac Monitors, Holter Monitors, Mobile Cardiac Telemetry And Others), By Application (Tachycardia, Bradycardia, Atrial Fibrillation, And Others), By End-User (Hospitals And Clinics, Ambulatory Centres, Diagnostic Centres And Others), and By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Global Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market Drivers

The major factor driving the demand for cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices is the rising prevalence of cardiovascular devices, rising prevalence of cardiac arrhythmias, technological advancements associated with the cardiac arrhythmia devices and the rising number of awareness programs during the forecast period.

Scope of the Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market Report

• Coverage- Global

• Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Companies- Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Avanos Medical, Inc., Auris Health, Inc., Olympus, CONMED Corporation, ERBE ELEKTROMEDIZIN GMBH, AngioDynamics, Medtronic Inc., AtriCure, Inc., Biosense Webster, Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, St. Jude Medical Inc., Lepu Medical Technology(Beijing)Co., Ltd., MicroPort Scientific Corporation, and others.

• Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

• Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Competitive Landscape, Regulatory Analysis, Key Factor Analysis, Market Assessment

