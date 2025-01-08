Hit Plant-Based Cooking Show New Day New Chef Premieres on Gusto TV

New Day New Chef: This plant-based cooking series is now on Gusto TV. Famed vegan chef Babette Davis works her magic on UnchainedTV. Co-host Jamie Logan leads New Day New Chef's signature Blender Dance! UnchainedTV's award-winning, plant-based cooking series stars Lori Alan & Jane Velez-Mitchell. UnchainedTV is the premier streaming TV network for the plant-based lifestyle.

The World’s Best Food Channel Welcomes Multi-Award-Winning Series Featuring Star-Studded Celebrity Guests in January 2025

It’s a celebration of compassion, sustainability, and the joy of plant-based living.” — Jane Velez-Mitchell, UnchainedTV President

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The acclaimed plant-based cooking show New Day New Chef, a multiple TASTE Awards winner, has made its highly anticipated debut on Gusto TV, "the world's best food channel." Fans of healthy, sustainable living can tune in on Mondays and Wednesdays at 7 PM ET and Fridays at 12 PM ET and 9 PM ET to enjoy vibrant plant-based recipes and inspiring celebrity appearances.

Produced by UnchainedTV, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to educating audiences about the benefits of plant-based living, New Day New Chef celebrates the best of plant-based cuisine while raising awareness about sustainability and compassion. The series features an incredible roster of celebrity guests, including:

Billie Lee (Vanderpump Rules)

Christine Elise (90210)

Katie Sarife (Annabelle Comes Home)

Lesley Nicol (Downton Abbey)

Angela Means-Kaaya (Friday)

Joanna Krupa (Supermodel)

Kyle Krieger (Influencer)

Elaine Hendrix (Dynasty)

Emilie de Ravin (Lost)

Lori Alan (SpongeBob SquarePants, Curb Your Enthusiasm)

Katie Cleary (America’s Next Top Model)

A special season, created in partnership with Maggie Baird's “Support + Feed” charity, features appearances by Maggie herself, along with her daughter Billie Eilish, her son FINNEAS, and other prominent plant-based advocates. This season highlights the powerful intersection of food, climate action, and community support.

"We’re ecstatic to partner with Gusto TV to bring New Day New Chef to a global audience," said Jane Velez-Mitchell, Co-Creator and Host of New Day New Chef. "This series is more than cooking—it’s a celebration of compassion, sustainability, and the joy of plant-based living, made even more exciting by the incredible lineup of celebrity guests."

Gusto TV is an international food channel with exceptional production values and sophisticated storytelling. With hundreds of hours of proprietary content, Gusto TV offers a culturally diverse lineup that is a feast for the eyes and connects emotionally with viewers. Gusto TV’s award-winning titles can be viewed in English, Spanish and Simplified Chinese across 160+ countries on 40+ different platforms. Food is the one true global language and Gusto TV speaks all dialects.

UnchainedTV is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization promoting plant-based living through media and fostering awareness about sustainability, animal welfare, and health.

