Plant-Based Streaming TV Network Launches FAST Channel to Broaden Reach Globally

SoFast Powers UNCHAINEDTV: The Only FAST Channel Dedicated to a Sustainable, Plant-Based Lifestyle

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UnchainedTV, the groundbreaking streaming channel that delivers 24/7 content celebrating the plant-based lifestyle, proudly announces its partnership with SoFast, the leading integrator of FAST channels.

UnchainedTV is revolutionizing media by offering an inspiring mix of cooking shows, celebrity interviews, travel series, award-winning documentaries, and critical news on health, sustainability, and compassionate living—all accessible for free.

Through this collaboration, SoFast has provided UnchainedTV with a seamless, end-to-end solution for channel creation, layout, distribution, and monetization to fund its educational mission. This partnership underscores SoFast’s commitment to supporting diverse and transformative media outlets with unparalleled distribution capabilities across major streaming platforms.

“UnchainedTV is a one-of-a-kind platform that empowers viewers to make healthier, more sustainable, and compassionate choices,” said Sandrine Durand, COO of SoFast. “We are thrilled to enable this incredible channel to reach a global audience.”

UnchainedTV’s FAST channel content includes original series like Pig Little Lies, the world’s first reality TV show starring pigs, and Peeled, an all-plant-based cooking competition. The channel also features New Day New Chef, a two-time Taste Award-winning series that turns classic comfort foods into delicious, nutrient-packed dishes. Kale Krew is another plant-based lifestyle series showcased on the FAST channel. The hit series was just nominated for 5 Taste Awards, including Best Reality Series and Best Food Program - Online or Streaming.

”People around the world are hungry for information on a healthier, more sustainable, and gentler lifestyle.” UnchainedTV Founder Jane Velez-Mitchell

UnchainedTV was founded by New York Times bestselling author and award-winning TV journalist and producer Jane Velez-Mitchell, whose passion for animals, people, and the planet has fueled decades of groundbreaking reporting. “Through this platform, we’re providing a meaningful alternative to mainstream media, delivering crucial, often overlooked, stories that can change lives—and the world,” said Jane Velez-Mitchell.

Combining UnchainedTV’s visionary content with SoFast’s cutting-edge channel integration services, this partnership sets the stage for a new era of accessible, impactful media that promotes health, sustainability, and compassion.

About SoFast: SoFast is a leading integrator of FAST channels, offering an end-to-end solution for creating, distributing, and monetizing streaming platforms. With a focus on innovative technology and exceptional service, SoFast empowers content creators to reach audiences worldwide.

About UnchainedTV: UnchainedTV is the only FAST channel delivering 24/7 programming dedicated to the plant-based lifestyle. From cooking shows and travel series to award-winning documentaries and news, UnchainedTV inspires viewers to live healthier, more sustainable lives while positively impacting the planet.

For media inquiries, please contact:

- UnchainedTV: Michelle Celestino, email: MichelleC@UnchainedTV.com Tel: (+1) 310 210-6696

- SoFast: Gilles Tamari, email: Gilles@SoFast.tv Tel;(+1) 305 466 4141

