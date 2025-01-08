Consultation opens to cut carbon emissions and prioritise recycled materials in NSW infrastructure

The NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) has collaborated with Infrastructure NSW (INSW) to set proposed new standards for reporting and reducing upfront carbon emissions, while encouraging the use of recycled materials in public infrastructure projects.

Under the proposed policy, NSW Government agencies would need to report on how they are decreasing emissions and prioritising recycled construction materials, applying an ‘if not, why not’ approach to justify decisions.

Acting EPA Executive Director of Strategy and Policy Asela Atapattu said the benefits are twofold.

“This is a critical step in cutting emissions and shrinking the carbon footprint of NSW’s major infrastructure projects and we welcome your feedback,” Mr Atapattu said.

“With the largest infrastructure pipeline in the country, NSW is taking a leading role in driving sustainable construction practices and building a more resilient, climate-conscious future.

“We’re focused on putting innovative solutions at the forefront of modern construction to ensure our future infrastructure is not only resilient to climate change, but also contributes to a healthier state.”

If implemented, the final policy would apply to significant public projects with cost thresholds of:

More than $50 million for building sector projects; and

More than $100 million for all other infrastructure types.

This new initiative has been informed by the NSW Government’s Decarbonising Infrastructure Delivery Policy. To help industry decarbonise, the Government is also funding a $37 million Carbon Recycling and Abatement Fund, as a part of its $356 million Waste and Sustainable Materials Strategy.

The proposal is now open for a 12-week public consultation. Feedback closes on 2 April 2025. For more information and to have your say, visit: https://yoursay.epa.nsw.gov.au/protection-environment-policy