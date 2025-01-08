Williston Barracks / Tractor Trailer Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25A1000144

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Quincy Chandler

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: (802) 878 - 7111

DATE/TIME: January 7, 2025 at 1632 hours

STREET: Ethan Allen Highway

TOWN: Charlotte

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Nature's Way

WEATHER: Snowing

ROAD CONDITIONS: Icy

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Daniel Lavictoire

AGE: 44

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ontario, CA

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Kenworth

VEHICLE MODEL: W900

VEHICLE TRAILER: Tanker Style

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: None

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to an overturned tractor trailer, carrying an unknown liquid, on Ethan Allen Highway in the town of Charlotte. Both travel lanes were blocked by the tractor trailer and traffic in the area was reduced to a single lane prior to the road being temporarily shut down.

After preliminary investigations, Troopers determined that Vehicle 1 encountered a snow drift and black ice on the road causing it to temporarily lose control. Operator 1 attempted to control Vehicle 1 as it left and rejoined the road, but ultimately lost control causing Vehicle 1 to jack knife before rolling onto its side. The tanker was damaged, however did not cause any hazardous leak. A diesel leak from the truck was found and quickly contained.

The Vermont State Police was assisted by the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles, Shelburne Police Department, Charlotte Fire Department, Shelburne Fire Department, and Rick's Towing.

Anyone who witnessed, or has information about, this incident is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks at 802-878-7111.