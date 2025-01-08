Williston Barracks / Tractor Trailer Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25A1000144
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Quincy Chandler
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: (802) 878 - 7111
DATE/TIME: January 7, 2025 at 1632 hours
STREET: Ethan Allen Highway
TOWN: Charlotte
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Nature's Way
WEATHER: Snowing
ROAD CONDITIONS: Icy
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Daniel Lavictoire
AGE: 44
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ontario, CA
VEHICLE YEAR: 2016
VEHICLE MAKE: Kenworth
VEHICLE MODEL: W900
VEHICLE TRAILER: Tanker Style
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to an overturned tractor trailer, carrying an unknown liquid, on Ethan Allen Highway in the town of Charlotte. Both travel lanes were blocked by the tractor trailer and traffic in the area was reduced to a single lane prior to the road being temporarily shut down.
After preliminary investigations, Troopers determined that Vehicle 1 encountered a snow drift and black ice on the road causing it to temporarily lose control. Operator 1 attempted to control Vehicle 1 as it left and rejoined the road, but ultimately lost control causing Vehicle 1 to jack knife before rolling onto its side. The tanker was damaged, however did not cause any hazardous leak. A diesel leak from the truck was found and quickly contained.
The Vermont State Police was assisted by the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles, Shelburne Police Department, Charlotte Fire Department, Shelburne Fire Department, and Rick's Towing.
Anyone who witnessed, or has information about, this incident is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks at 802-878-7111.
