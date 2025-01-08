China: “Dialogues On Humanity” exhibition opens in Beijing- a visual journey through crisis, compassion and hope

On January 7, 2025, the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC), Photo Elysée, museum for photography in Lausanne, and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) jointly inaugurated the “Dialogues On Humanity” contemporary art exhibition in Beijing's 798 Art District.

The exhibition aims to enable people to take a step back, to think and feel about the dilemmas facing the world today, and to provide a space for exploring humanitarian issues. The opening ceremony was attended by over 60 distinguished guests, including representatives from embassies, media, academia, the art and culture sectors, international organizations, and the Red Cross Movement.