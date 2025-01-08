Radon causes lung cancer: test your home

CDPHE offers free test kits as well as low-income mitigation assistance

DENVER, January 7, 2025 — Gov. Jared Polis has proclaimed January 2025 National Radon Action Month and encourages Coloradans to reduce their risk of radon-induced lung cancer. The Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment strongly urges Colorado residents to test their homes for radon using a free radon test kit.

Facts and statistics:

In Colorado, nearly half of homes have radon levels above the EPA action level, and more than 500 lung cancer deaths in the state each year are attributed to radon.

Living in a home with Colorado’s average radon level is like having 200 chest X-rays a year.

Colorado ranks 45th among all states for the percent of radon test results that are above the EPA action level.

Radon is a naturally-occurring radioactive gas with no color, odor, or taste. Radon can easily enter homes and other buildings through small openings like cracks in foundations, openings around pumps and drains, and crawl spaces.

Children can be especially susceptible to the harmful effects of radon due to their higher respiratory rate and relative proximity to the ground. Even pets can be susceptible to negative health effects from radon exposure.

The best way to protect against radon is to perform a simple test of your home. CDPHE encourages all Colorado homeowners to test regardless of neighbors’ radon levels because radon levels can vary from home to home. Homeowners who already have radon mitigation systems should retest their homes every two years to make sure the system is working properly. Be sure to keep doors and windows closed during the duration of the test.

Any home can be affected by elevated levels of radon. If your home has high levels of radon, it’s important to take action to reduce your risk. Radon mitigation systems can reduce radon levels in any home. For those who cannot afford a mitigation system, Colorado offers a Low Income Radon Mitigation Assistance program to homeowners who qualify through a simple application process.

More information is available on the CDPHE website: www.coloradoradon.info.