Governor Abbott Appoints Simons To 496th Judicial District Court

January 7, 2025 | Austin, Texas

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Dan Simons to the 496th Judicial District Court in Harris County for a term set to expire on December 31, 2026, or until his successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Dan Simons of Humble is a criminal defense attorney and owner of Dan Simons Law Firm. Previously, he was an attorney for the Thiessen Law Firm and assistant district attorney for the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas and the Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association. He served in the United States Air Force and received an honorable discharge. Simons received a Bachelor of Business from Sam Houston State University and a Juris Doctor from Texas Southern University Thurgood Marshall School of Law.

