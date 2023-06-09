Neubility Participates in Oxagon X McLAREN Accelerator
"It will provide invaluable opportunities to establish partnerships with GCC members and to bring innovation and growth to the world’s last-mile market"SEOUL, 대한민국, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Neubility grabs the attention of Saudi Arabia’s smart city NEOM.
Neubility (CEO & President: Lee Sang-min), Korea’s indoor-outdoor autonomous mobile robot service platform, announces on June 07 that it will take part in Oxagon X McLAREN Accelerator, a global program co-hosted by Oxagon, a futuristic eco-friendly industrial complex in NEOM located in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and UK supercar maker McLAREN.
Neubility qualifies for the program due to its high level of competitiveness in smart locker and last mile delivery among key areas promoted by Oxagon including autonomous mobility and logistics automation. Selected businesses will be given various benefits including financial aid, networking with global enterprises, presentations, business workshops & mentoring services at McLAREN, and pilot tests in Oxagon, the industrial hub of NEOM.
“Oxagon, an advanced industrial complex in NEOM attracting keen attention from around the world, is deemed to be especially meaningful because it is a futuristic city equipped with flawlessly automated logistics systems. This program will provide invaluable opportunities for Neubility to establish partnerships with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) members and to bring innovation and growth to the world’s last mile market,” Neubility CEO & President Lee Sang-min said.
The global program is scheduled to operate for about three months via global venture accelerator Brinc, focusing on freight management, warehousing, and last-mile delivery improvement to expand, invite, and test Oxagon’s technology supply chain and logistics systems. To this end, only series A or higher companies rapidly growing based on their innovative solutions in last mile delivery, robotics, logistics, and so forth are allowed to apply for the program before the hosts select final winners via thorough evaluation.
