GOGETit Partners with ROVR to Revolutionize Bulk Managed Wi-Fi in Multifamily Properties

GoGetIt is a utility asset management platform specialized in multitenant real estate Wi-Fi, solar, and EV assets. ROVR is a premier Wi-Fi analytics and scoring platform in the multitenant commercial real estate industry.

GOGETit and ROVR Redefine Bulk Managed Wi-Fi with Advanced Insights, Simplified Operations, and Unmatched Reliability for Multifamily Owners and Operators

With GOGETit’s automation and [ROVR's] real-time insights, operators can provide a seamless Wi-Fi experience that not only satisfies residents but also supports the long-term success of the property.” — Scott Casey, CEO of ROVR

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GOGETit, a leader in advanced utility asset management software, and ROVR, a premier Wi-Fi analytics and scoring platform, are proud to announce a strategic partnership aimed at redefining Wi-Fi management for the multifamily industry. This collaboration brings cutting-edge tools to property owners and operators, ensuring optimized bulk-managed Wi-Fi systems that deliver exceptional performance and enhance the resident experience.Bulk managed Wi-Fi is an essential amenity in multifamily living, owners and operators are seeking smarter solutions to ensure systems perform at their best. Through this partnership, GOGETit and ROVR combine their expertise to provide proactive monitoring and actionable insights, enabling operators to maintain seamless connectivity and deliver reliable service to residents.“Wi-Fi is no longer a luxury—it’s a critical component of the resident experience,” said Barend Venter, CEO of GOGETit. “This partnership with ROVR is about providing smarter, faster solutions for owners and operators. Together, we are helping properties deliver the reliable connectivity residents demand while streamlining operations for management teams.”GOGETit’s advanced software drives operational excellence by automating reporting and performance tracking, allowing owners to optimize their systems without additional administrative workload. By integrating ROVR’s expertise in Wi-Fi monitoring and resident engagement, the unified platform delivers real-time data on system performance and resident satisfaction, empowering operators to proactively address issues before they arise.“This collaboration represents a significant step forward in multifamily Wi-Fi management,” said Scott Casey, CEO of ROVR. “With GOGETit’s automation and our real-time insights, operators can provide a seamless Wi-Fi experience that not only satisfies residents but also supports the long-term success of the property.”The integration of these platforms offers several key benefits, including ROVR’s proactive system monitoring to identify and resolve performance issues, enhance connectivity that boosts resident satisfaction, and comprehensive reporting that supports data-driven decision-making. These capabilities allow operators to focus on core property management tasks while ensuring their Wi-Fi systems deliver the reliability and speed residents expect.GOGETit and ROVR’s partnership underscores their shared commitment to innovation and resident-focused solutions, creating a new standard for connectivity in multifamily properties.About GOGETitGOGETit provides advanced utility asset management software that simplifies operations and enhances asset performance. By automating reporting and system monitoring, GOGETit empowers property owners and operators to manage solar, battery, EV, and Wi-Fi systems with ease, increasing NOI, driving efficiency, and prioritizing resident satisfaction. For more information, visit https://www.gogetit.earth About ROVRROVR is a leading resident engagement platform that delivers actionable insights into system performance and tenant satisfaction. With real-time data and analytics, ROVR helps operators optimize Wi-Fi service and foster lasting resident relationships. For more information, visit https://www.rovrscore.com

