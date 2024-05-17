GoGetIt Announces Barend Venter as New CEO
Chairman of the Board at GoGetIt, Shawn Horwitz (right), welcomes Barend Venter (left) as the new CEO of this utility management company.
Venter Leads Growth and Innovation for Utility Billing and Reporting Services
Under Barend's guidance, GoGetIt will continue to innovate and deliver unparalleled value to our clients in the multifamily real estate industry.”CALABASAS, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GoGetIt, a leading provider of utility billing and reporting solutions for landlords and property managers, announced the appointment of Barend Venter as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).
Headquartered in Calabasas with services offered nationwide, GoGetIt specializes in streamlined utility management with a focus on unlocking additional revenue through billing, managing, and reporting for solar, EV, and WiFi assets. With a mission to empower clients and enable landlords by optimizing their Net Operating Income (NOI), GoGetIt is at the forefront of innovation in renewable energy and WiFi asset management.
Mr. Venter brings a wealth of experience to his new role as CEO of GoGetIt. With 15+ years of experience in renewable energy and 10+ years of experience leading a software development company, coupled with his entrepreneurial spirit and proven track record of creating and rapidly growing companies, Mr. Venter is poised to lead GoGetIt into its next phase of growth.
Most recently, Mr. Venter was the Founder and CEO of BlueSky Utility (BSU), founded in 2009. BSU, acquired in 2021 for just under $100 million by Nofar Energy (TASE: NOFR), owns and operates multitenant retail solar systems, serving REITs like Phillip Edison, Brixmor, ROIC, and Investec. Mr. Venter used extensive engineering knowledge, combined with financial structuring expertise, to create custom renewable energy solutions that provided economically beneficial solutions to tenants and landlords, as well as propel environmentally sustainable solutions in the multitenant market.
Before his time at BSU, Mr. Venter co-founded BPi in 2008 – where he still serves as Chariman of the Board. BPi is a full-service energy contractor that equips commercial real estate properties with renewable energy systems and provides the in-house design, engineering, and general contracting services. Before BPi, Barend co-founded and served as the CEO of iGrade Web Based Business Solutions in 1999. iGrade was a customized software application development company that developed and deployed internal and external projects for Accenture, eScript, Visa, Mastercard, and TV Guide.
Mr. Venter also has extensive experience collaborating with the California Energy Commission (CEC), California Solar & Storage Association (CALSSA), the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Through these efforts, Mr. Venter has played a pivotal role in shaping renewable energy policy in the multitenant landscape for California.
"Joining the GoGetIt team as CEO is a tremendous honor,” said Barend Venter. “We share a common passion for harnessing the power of data-driven insights to transform utility management. With GoGetIt's versatile suite of services and innovative approach, I'm confident we can streamline outdated processes, save time, and help our clients achieve greater profitability and sustainability."
With a commitment to technological innovation and excellence, Mr. Venter aims to further enable landlords to own and operate their own solar, EV, and WiFi utility infrastructure and manage those assets on a one-stop-shop platform.
"Our team at GoGetIt is thrilled to welcome Barend Venter as our new CEO," said Shawn Horwitz, co-founder of The Alliant Company. Mr. Horwitz is the majority shareholder and serves as Chariman of the Board for GoGetIt. Before GoGetIt, Mr. Horwitz served as the CEO of Alliant Capital, which managed assets in excess of $16 billion. Alliant Capital was acquired in 2021 for $696 million by Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD). “We are confident that under Barend's guidance, GoGetIt will continue to innovate and deliver unparalleled value to our clients in the multifamily real estate industry."
With Barend at the helm, GoGetIt is poised to further its goal of offering cost-effective, efficient, and sustainable utility management solutions. His appointment marks an exciting new chapter for GoGetIt as the company continues to experience growth and leads the way in utility management and innovation. For more information on GoGetIt and its services, visit www.gogetit.earth.
About GoGetIt
Founded in 2020, GoGetIt provides a comprehensive suite of modern utility management solutions designed for today's multi-tenant real estate industry. Headquartered in Calabasas, California, with services offered nationwide, the company provides a centralized platform to manage utility needs for property owners and management groups with a focus on optimizing profits, ROI, single-point management, and transparent reporting. GoGetIt's product suite includes GoBilling, GoCharge, GoConnect, GoPower, and GoAnalyze – each thoughtfully designed and engineered to address specific market needs and challenges. This innovative approach to utility management results in both cost savings and time savings for clients, offering an efficient alternative to traditional industry practices. For more information on GoGetIt and its services, visit www.gogetit.earth.
