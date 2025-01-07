Leading with Experience: AE1 Lamoreau’s Impact at Navy SERE School

For Aviation Electrician’s Mate 1st Class Trevor Lamoreau, assigned to Center For Security Forces (CENSECFOR) Detachment North Island, joining the Navy marked the start of a transformative journey. Inspired by his grandfather, a Navy veteran who spent over 20 years working on the P-3 Orion Airframe, Lamoreau enlisted in 2012 to forge his own path of service and growth.

“My grandfather’s stories about traveling the world with the Navy showed me what was possible,” Lamoreau recalls. “I wanted to follow in his footsteps and create my own experiences.”

From Street to Fleet: A Career Shaped by Training



Lamoreau’s Navy career began at Recruit Training Command (RTC). This initial training instilled the discipline and foundational skills needed to thrive in Naval Aviation. Upon graduating basic training, Lamoreau was then assigned to the Naval Aviation Technical Training Center “A” school, under Naval Education and Training Command (NETC). Following this initial training, Lamoreau then joined Strike Fighter Squadron VFA-22 aboard the USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), supporting critical Central Command (CENTCOM) operations.

“NETC’s training programs gave me the tools to adapt and succeed,” Lamoreau says. “Every step prepared me for new challenges, whether it was advancing my technical skills or stepping into leadership roles.”

A pivotal moment in Lamoreau’s career came in 2016 when he transitioned from Aviation Machinist Mate to Aviation Electrician’s Mate. NETC’s rigorous and fleet-relevant training ensured he was equipped to handle the demands of his new role, which would eventually lead to a position as a lead troubleshooter with VFA-122.

Reaching New Heights with the Blue Angels



In 2018, Lamoreau joined the Navy’s Flight Demonstration Squadron, otherwise known as the Blue Angels; an assignment that highlighted the pinnacle of Navy professionalism and precision. Over three years, he participated in airshows across the nation and earned a meritorious promotion to petty officer 1st class.

“Working with the Blue Angels was an incredible experience,” Lamoreau says. “It was an honor to showcase what our Navy is capable of and to demonstrate the impact of the training we receive.”

Returning as an Instructor



Today, Lamoreau serves as the leading petty officer for the Resistance Department at the Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape (SERE) schoolhouse in San Diego, a program under the Center for Security Forces (CENSECFOR), part of NETC. SERE equips service members with critical survival skills for high-risk scenarios, contributing directly to fleet readiness.

“SERE training directly enhances fleet readiness by building confidence and resilience,” Lamoreau explains. “Our goal is to prepare service members to navigate difficult missions and come home with honor.”

As an instructor, Lamoreau draws on his extensive fleet experience and the teaching methodologies he learned through NETC’s training programs. His role has allowed him to mentor students from diverse backgrounds, helping them overcome challenges and grow into capable service members.

A Personal and Professional Transformation



Lamoreau’s time in the Navy has shaped him not only as a Sailor but also as a husband and father. Balancing the demands of service with family life has taught him to prioritize his time and appreciate the support his loved ones provide.

“The Navy has taught me to be a more present and thoughtful leader, both at work and at home,” Lamoreau reflects. “Family is essential, and I’m committed to nurturing that foundation.”

Shaping the Future of Fleet Readiness



Lamoreau’s career embodies the NETC’s “Street to Fleet” philosophy. From his early days at RTC to his current role as a SERE instructor, his journey highlights how NETC’s world-class training transforms Sailors and prepares them for success. Through his dedication to teaching and leadership, Lamoreau is helping ensure the next generation of Sailors is ready to meet the challenges of the fleet.

