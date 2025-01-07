Cheatham County Man Charged with Child Abuse, Aggravated Neglect

CHEATHAM COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Chapmansboro man, who was arrested and charged in connection to the 2023 death of his child. On July 23rd, 2023, at the request of 23rd Judicial District Attorney General Ray Crouch, TBI agents joined the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol in investigating a child death. Turner Simpkins (DOB 06/18/2018) was found deceased at his residence on Poplar Ridge Road in Chapmansboro. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that the child died from chronic blunt force injuries and malnourishment, and the manner of death was homicide. Agents further learned of prolonged child abuse by the girlfriend of the victim’s father Austin Simpkins. The investigation revealed that the abuse occurred over several months, and Austin Simpkins had not made any reports of such abuse nor attempted to stop the abuse. On January 6th, the Cheatham County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Austin Gordon Simpkins (DOB 06/13/1995) with one count of Aggravated Child Neglect and three counts of Child Abuse and Child Neglect or Endangerment. On Monday, Simpkins was arrested and booked into the Cheatham County Jail on a $500,000 bond. The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

