Judges in the Classroom Outreach Program Celebrates Most In-Demand School Year Yet

More than 13,000 K-12 students know more about the foundation of their government and the judicial branch, thanks to a civics program from the Chief Justice of California.

In the last six months alone, the Judges in the Classroom program received 399 visit requests from schools throughout the state, doubling the number received for the entire 2023-2024 academic school year.

“In my annual address to the Legislature in March 2024, I announced the implementation of my Power of Democracy civic learning initiative statewide, and the appointment of two of our state’s most experienced civics advocates to lead the way. Justice Judith McConnell and Judge Julia Alloggiamento are a power duo whose leadership of POD continues to inspire courts to support this important work.” - Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero

How the Judges in the Classroom Program Works

Judges who visit schools provide lessons on the Constitution, civil rights, branches of government, the rule of law, and more. Judges can also give interactive lessons in the form of a mock trial. Additionally, schools can ask judges to administer the oath of office for student leaders, or speak at assemblies, award presentations, and Career Day talks.

“Most courts aren't resourced for judges to take time for these connections, so we're giving them simple tools they can use to go talk to some students for an hour,” said Judge Alloggiamento.

"One thing every public school teacher has is a court in their county," said Justice McConnell. "Our charge is to make sure they know this, and to make sure judges have resources they can use to fulfill their duty to educate the public about their role. We've focused on expanding the program in the inland and northern regions of the state with great success."

This year, the roster of Judges in the Classroom volunteers has grown to 346, with judges in Glenn, Humboldt, Lake, Shasta, and Santa Cruz counties stepping forward to spend time with students in their communities.

How Court-School Civics Outreach Programs Started

Judges in the Classroom was modeled after a similar effort in the state of Washington and piloted by judges in Butte and San Diego counties. The program officially launched just before the pandemic in 2020. Using the same technology being used for some court proceedings, courts connected with approximately 250 classrooms remotely that year. Today, judges give classrooms the choice of a remote or in-person visit.

"This is one of the most enjoyable community engagements. The personal appearance is preferred as I bring my robe, gavel, and in the case of the Salem Witch Trials, a pilgrim hat which provides the program with some fun 'authenticity.' The 10-11 year-old age range is very curious and enthusiastic and I appreciate the opportunity to participate." - Judge Tim Nader, Superior Court of San Diego County

Even before the launch of Judges in the Classroom, many courts have sustained their own outreach programs, including courthouse visits and mock trials for students, as well as Educator Days that give teachers a primer on how the judicial branch works.

For some larger courts, outreach is part of a local operational plan and directed by a Court Outreach Committee that often includes members from local offices of education, lawmakers, and volunteers from the business community. In addition to co-leading the statewide civics effort, Judge Julia Alloggiamento also leads the Santa Clara County Outreach Committee. This year, she received the California Judges Association's Outreach Award, presented only once every three years to recognize exceptional outreach efforts by a judicial officer.

But for other courts, particularly smaller courts, engaging with schools can be a challenge.

"Our smaller courts don't have as many judges, so they may not have an outreach committee," added Judge Alloggiamento. "Judges in the Classroom may be a court's only outreach program."

Chief Justice's Power of Democracy Initiative

The Power of Democracy initiative began in 2014 to promote civic learning by connecting the state’s judicial branch with educators and public school administrators. Standard 10.5 of the Standards of Judicial Administration states “Judicial participation in community outreach activities should be considered an official judicial function to promote public understanding of and confidence in the administration of justice.”

In addition to Judges in the Classroom, the initiative includes the Civic Learning Awards program, which recognizes school-driven, district-supported civic learning efforts that engage students in civic learning. Recipients are announced on Law Day on May 1. Judges visit schools honored, with the highest honors presented in person by Chief Justice Guerrero.

To learn more about Judges in the Classroom and to request a classroom visit, go to www.powerofdemocracy.org/judges-in-the-classroom.

Programs are made possible with the support of the California Lawyers Association.

View more photos from Fall 2024 Judges in the Classroom visits in our Flickr photostream