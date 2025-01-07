Ambassadors of Compassion to host mental and emotional resiliency event at SoFi Stadium on January 28

The event launches 4,000 students from across SoCal into the measured and proven Ambassadors of Compassion mental and emotional resiliency building program.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ambassadors of Compassion, dedicated to helping solve the mental and emotional health crisis facing youth and students across the nation, is excited to announce a special event at the iconic SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on January 28th, 2025. The event will bring together community leaders, celebrities, pro athletes, philanthropists, influencers, and individuals committed to making a meaningful difference in our nation and the world.

This exciting and interactive Ambassadors of Compassion kickoff event at SoFi Stadium is the start of a 10-week innovative Ambassadors program dedicated to building mental and emotional resilience among students. Scientifically validated and proven to enhance emotional health and academic performance while mitigating negative behavior, the program integrates the expertise and wisdom of successful leaders, educators, and influencers from around the world.

Event Highlights will include the following.

· Keynote Speakers: Prominent leaders from various sectors including, the entertainment industry, pro and college athletes, business leaders and people from all different walks of life will share their personal stories on going after your dreams, stepping away from negative influences, learning to forgive and overcoming negative experiences.

· Ambassadors of Compassion program: Using 8-sessions of relevant content, multi-media delivery, facilitated small group discussions, and guided journaling, the immersive program leads students through the process of releasing unresolved hurt and pain, taking responsibility for their actions, understanding, and managing the positive and negative influences in their lives, and overcoming the obstacles and negative experiences that hold them back. These principles are put into action in a peer-to-peer setting where students connect through real life conversations and help hold each other accountable for making positive life decisions.

Measured outcomes include:

· Reduced anxiety, depression, and self-harm

· Increased emotional resilience, connectedness, and engagement

· Higher improvement in grades

· Fewer unexcused absences

· Dramatic decrease in disciplinary infractions

· 96% increase in being able to plan and set realistic goals

· 95% improvement in the ability to identify and release unresolved hurt and pain

As a long-term partner of Ambassadors of Compassion, Santa Ana College will be providing full scholarships for all high school and middle school students who complete the Ambassadors program to attend Santa Ana College. Santa Ana College president, staff and faculty will be in attendance at the January 28th event.

"Over 100,000 students have taken the Ambassadors of Compassion evidence-based programs that are independently proven to reduce anxiety, depression, self-harm, and suicidal thoughts while fostering self-management, emotional resilience, and connection; equipping students to succeed academically, in the workplace, and in life,” said Eric Hannah, Founder and CEO of Ambassadors for Compassion.

The event is open to a select group of guests and media professionals. For more information on how to attend or support Ambassadors of Compassion, please visit AmbassadorsofCompassion.org and contact jonathan@bluetonepr.com to attend and cover the event.

About Ambassadors of Compassion:

Ambassadors of Compassion is an evidence-based solution that convenes caring companies, pro and college teams, the entertainment industry, service organizations, medical professionals, schools, and nonprofits, to help solve the mental and emotional health crisis facing youth and students across the nation around the world.

