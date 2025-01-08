AMAX Leads the Shift to On-Premises AI Factories in 2025

Designing scalable AI factory solutions, AMAX empowers businesses with secure, high-performance infrastructure for the demands of 2025 and beyond.

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AMAX, a global leader in AI and high-performance computing, is powering AI factories in 2025 with scalable, on-premises solutions. As the demand for purpose-built AI infrastructure grows, AMAX is enabling organizations to transition from cloud reliance to customized on-premises hardware that delivers performance, control, and efficiency. AMAX’s AI factory solutions integrate high-performance GPU and CPU systems, advanced liquid cooling, high-speed networking and storage, and power management. These systems empower organizations to scale AI workloads while reducing costs, enhancing data security, and meeting compliance requirements.Driving Value for CustomersAMAX’s solutions help businesses streamline operations and manage predictable budgets by reducing reliance on cloud resources. Operating across the United States, EMEA, and APAC, AMAX serves a wide array of industries, including AI startups, cloud providers, OEMs, and organizations in healthcare, biotech, fintech, media, and education.From hardware design to deployment and software optimization, AMAX delivers the infrastructure businesses need to effectively achieve their AI initiatives and maximize ROI. With a deep understanding of the challenges faced by different industries, AMAX engineers solutions that address specific operational requirements, providing businesses with the tools to meet their goals and maintain a competitive edge.Why On-Premises AI is GrowingThe rising costs of cloud computing, data security concerns, and the need for high-performance, customizable architectures are driving the shift to on-premises AI solutions. AMAX partners with leading generative AI developers and enterprises to provide the scalable infrastructure necessary for modern data centers, enabling businesses to stay ahead in an evolving technological landscape."AMAX is committed to empowering businesses with the tools they need to lead in the age of AI," said Rene Meyer, CTO of AMAX. "Our on-premises solutions deliver the performance, scalability, and security required to turn AI ambitions into reality in 2025 and beyond."As businesses build AI factories to meet the challenges of today’s AI-driven world, AMAX remains dedicated to delivering the infrastructure and expertise that enable long-term success. For more information on AMAX’s advanced computing solutions, contact us at amax.com/contact to discuss your AI infrastructure needs.About AMAXEstablished in 1979, AMAX is a globally recognized leader in GPU-accelerated IT infrastructure, specializing in transforming standard IT systems into advanced, high-performance computing solutions. Catering to industries such as AI, cloud computing, autonomous vehicles, and high-performance computing, AMAX has set benchmarks in innovation, including pioneering liquid-cooled HPC systems for the semiconductor industry. With a global footprint spanning North America, Europe, and Asia, AMAX offers end-to-end services from design and manufacturing to deployment. To learn more about AMAX’s advanced AI solutions, visit our website

