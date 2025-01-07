State Library Board Meeting - 1/17/2025

January 6, 2025

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Salem, OR – The State Library Board will meet from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Friday, January 17, 2025, online. This is a public meeting; those who would like to attend should contact Susan Westin at susan.westin@slo.oregon.gov. The agenda is on the next page.

Questions or concerns can be addressed to Wendy Cornelisen, State Librarian at 503-378-4367 or wendy.cornelisen@slo.oregon.gov. Sign language interpretation will be provided for the public if requested 48 hours before the meeting; notice 72 hours before the meeting is preferred. Handouts of meeting materials may also be requested in an alternate formats 72 hours before the meeting. Requests may be made to Susan Westin at susan.westin@slo.oregon.gov.

STATE LIBRARY BOARD MEETING

January 17, 2025

Online

Greg Williams, Chair

Agenda

9:00 a.m. Approval of the Minutes – October 11 Meeting Williams

9:05 Public Comment**

9:10 Reports of the Board Chair and Members Williams

9:45 Report of the State Librarian Cornelisen

10:00 Budget Report Cornelisen

10:15 Quarterly Stats Cornelisen

10:30 Break

10:45 Quarterly Strategic Plan Report Cornelisen

11:00 Gov Docs at the State Library Cornelisen & Hatch

11:30 School Libraries in Oregon Maurer

Noon Adjournment Williams

**Any person may address the State Library Board on any topic for up to 3 minutes. The State Library Board does not generally engage in dialog with those making comments but may refer any questions or issues raised to the State Librarian.

NOTE: The times of all agenda items are approximate and subject to change.