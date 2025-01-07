California Closets Wraps Up the Year With a Festive Grand Finale

43 designers and staff members came together from across six locations for two days of camaraderie, innovation, and celebration.

We’re incredibly proud of our designers and grateful for the hard work that made this year such a success.” — Joe Marengi

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- California Closets celebrated a remarkable year with its Year-End Design Event, bringing together 43 designers and staff members from across six locations for two days of camaraderie, innovation, and celebration. Held on December 5th and 6th, the event showcased the company’s dedication to fostering connection, reflecting on achievements, and planning for future success.The event kicked off on December 5th with a festive holiday party featuring games, a white elephant gift exchange, and employee gifts to show appreciation for the team’s hard work. Held in the company’s flagship Raleigh showroom, the party took full advantage of the expansive 5,000-square-foot space, offering an ideal setting for both celebration and inspiration. The following day featured an in-person designer meeting, where attendees explored new product offerings, reviewed best practices, and set goals for the year ahead.“This event was all about bringing everyone together under one roof to celebrate a phenomenal year and strengthen the relationships that make our team so successful,” said Marketing Manager Ariel Chenworth. “It was incredible to see designers exchanging ideas, brainstorming solutions, and inspiring each other in ways that simply aren’t possible over a call.”During the event, the team celebrated four standout designers who achieved over $1 million in sales this year — a testament to their talent and dedication. “Recognizing our team’s accomplishments is one of the best parts of these gatherings,” said Franchise Co-Owner Joe Marengi. “We’re incredibly proud of our designers and grateful for the hard work that made this year such a success.”Highlights of the two-day event included:-New Product Launch: The unveiling of new jewelry drawer inserts by TAG Hardware, adding another exciting tool to the designers’ repertoire.-Marketing & Design Presentations: Led by the Marketing Department and Design Manager Jenalyn Mangosing, these sessions provided valuable insights and strategies for the year ahead.-Team-Building Through Connection: While no formal team-building activities were planned, the event fostered collaboration and idea-sharing. Designers had the opportunity to discuss best practices, brainstorm solutions, and connect with colleagues in a way that strengthened the team dynamic.-Flagship Showroom Showcase: Out-of-town designers toured the flagship Raleigh showroom, a stunning space designed to inspire and showcase the latest in California Closets solutions.“The biggest highlight was simply having everyone together,” said Chenworth. “It was a chance to celebrate each other, share ideas, and look ahead to an even brighter future.”As California Closets looks to 2025, the team is poised to build on this year’s achievements, armed with new products, shared insights, and a renewed commitment to delivering exceptional results for clients.North Carolina:The Raleigh Design Center is conveniently located at 8421 Glenwood Ave., Suite 120, Raleigh, NC 27612The Greensboro Design Center is conveniently located at 3316 W. Friendly Ave. #103, Greensboro, NC 27410The Wilmington Design Center is conveniently located at 1113-B Military Cutoff Rd., Wilmington, NC 28405South Carolina:The Myrtle Beach market is currently being served by the Wilmington Design Center, located at 1113-B Military Cutoff Rd., Wilmington, NC 28405Virginia:The Richmond Design Center is conveniently located at 2014 Old Brick Rd., Glen Allen, VA 23060The Virginia Beach Design Center is conveniently located at 1610 Hilltop West Shopping Center, Virginia Beach, VA 23451To book a complimentary design consultation, visit https://www.locations.californiaclosets.com/nc/raleigh About California ClosetsAs leaders in premium and luxury space management, California Closets helps people get more out of their homes, while allowing people to show their individuality, add value to their homes, and make their lives easier.Franchise co-owners Joe and Graziella Marengi offer California Closets custom storage solutions throughout North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. They understand the fast pace of people’s lives today and love the way custom storage can transform the most chaotic home into an organized sanctuary. With Design Centers in Raleigh, Greensboro, Wilmington, Virginia Beach, and Richmond, they and their expert teams strive to provide every customer with unrivaled personalized service tailored to their organizational needs.

