New Mexico Business Helps Reduce Methane Emissions in Canada

TS-Nano, based in Albuquerque, NM, is an energy technology company dedicated to reducing methane emissions from abandoned wellbores. The company utilizes its patented sealants, advanced monitoring technologies, and blockchain carbon offsets to help partners meet their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and decarbonization objectives.

With the support of the U.S. Commercial Service Canada and New Mexico, TS-Nano successfully showcased its technology at the 2023 Global Energy Show in Calgary. The show attracted over 30,000 attendees. During the event, TS-Nano highlighted the benefits of its patented polymer sealants and engaged with an audience eager to explore collaborative opportunities. This led to an invitation for TS-Nano to provide its products and services to Canadian oil and gas operators, aimed at reducing methane emissions from twelve wells across the country.