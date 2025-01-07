Submit Release
State Appeal Board Meeting, 01/14/2025

Date & Time

Tuesday, January 14, 2025, 12:45 pm

Agenda

Call to Order

Adoption of Agenda

  1. Approval of December 3, 2024 – State Appeal Board Meeting Minutes
  2. FY '24 State Appeal Board Audit results as performed by FORVIS MAZARS, LLP
  3. Election of Chair and Vice Chair for calendar year 2025
  4. Consideration of General Claims - Chapter 25 
  5. Ratification of Tort Claims – Chapter 669
  6. Discussion of newly submitted Settlement/Judgment(s) by the Attorney General’s Office 
  7. Ratification of April Actions:
    • Monies Paid from General Fund for Settlements and Judgments
    • Settlements and Judgments Paid by DOT
    • Administrative Process Claims
    • Interagency Claims
    • Outdated Warrants Reissued
    • Tort Claims under 28E Agreement

Adjourn

Attend Virtually

Meeting ID

Microsoft Teams 

Join the meeting now

Meeting ID: 254 531 389 912

Passcode: 32MeCd

Dial in by phone

+1 469-998-6043,,862945547# United States, Dallas

Find a local number

Phone conference ID: 862 945 547#

If you are a member of the Press or Public joining our meeting virtually, welcome! As a courtesy, please have your video disengaged and your sound/volume muted. Thank you!

Attend In Person

State Capitol Building, IDOM Conference Room, G14

