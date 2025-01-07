Oklahoma ACES Partner Spotlight: Infinite Composites

Infinite Composites, Inc., a leading manufacturer of high-performance composite pressure vessels, embarked on its journey in 2010. Originally known as CleanNG LLC, the company was founded by R. Matt Villarreal and Michael Tate, two driven individuals who dared to revolutionize the natural gas industry during their senior year at Oklahoma State University.

Their initial vision centered around transforming the field of natural gas storage and transportation. However, as they developed their groundbreaking product and showcased its remarkable capabilities, a space satellite company recognized its potential beyond its original purpose. This pivotal moment prompted the company to reposition itself and broaden its horizons.

With a renewed focus on performance, the company rebranded as Infinite Composites to better align with its expanded mission. This strategic move opened doors to a wider range of composite pressure vessel solutions. By leveraging innovative materials and cutting-edge manufacturing technologies, Infinite Composites aimed to set new standards in the industry.

Over the years, Infinite Composites has continued to push the boundaries of composite technology, developing advanced pressure vessel solutions that combine lightweight construction with exceptional strength and durability. By working closely with customers, the company has delivered innovative products that meet specific performance requirements, enabling them to achieve their goals.

Today, Infinite Composites is as a global leader in the design and manufacturing of high-performance composite pressure vessels. Its unwavering commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction has positioned the company as a trusted partner for industries worldwide.

With their commitment to innovation and a relentless pursuit of excellence, Infinite Composites continues to push the boundaries of composite pressure vessel technology. Their linerless CPVs represent a game-changing advancement, offering increased volume, reduced weight, and faster development times. These advantages make Infinite Composites’ CPVs the preferred choice for industries demanding high-performance, lightweight, and efficiently produced pressure vessels.

Michael Tate, COO & Founder, Infinite Composites, gives some feedback on Oklahoma ACES and Oklahoma’s aerospace & defense sector

“Oklahoma ACES, as well as Commerce, have been a valuable resource for our company, providing a range of support beyond trade shows and events. Their comprehensive training programs and workshops have enhanced our expertise in international trade, while market research reports have offered insights into global trends and opportunities. Networking events have fostered collaboration and partnerships, and export financing assistance has facilitated our export operations. These resources and services have been instrumental in our growth and success in the international market, and we greatly appreciate their ongoing support.”

What sets Oklahoma apart as a great place for aerospace companies like Infinite Composites

“One of the key advantages of Oklahoma’s A&D sector is the ease of networking. The relatively small size of the industry allows for direct and personalized access to key players. This facilitates quick and efficient collaboration, making it easier for companies to come together to address challenges, share ideas, and explore opportunities … The supportive and collaborative environment in Oklahoma’s A&D sector extends beyond individual companies. State agencies, educational institutions, and industry associations work closely together to create a robust ecosystem that nurtures growth and development. This collaboration ensures that the industry has access to the necessary resources, skilled workforce, and infrastructure to thrive.”

Business-Friendly Climate, Incentive Programs, Talent Development and Investment Opportunities are Strengths for Oklahoma

“One of the key factors driving Oklahoma’s success is its commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment. The state offers a range of incentives and programs designed to attract new businesses and encourage existing ones to expand their operations. The state has invested heavily in education and workforce development programs, ensuring that its workforce is equipped with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in the modern economy. Oklahoma’s universities and colleges offer a wide range of undergraduate and graduate programs, and the state also boasts a strong network of community colleges and technical schools. Finally, Oklahoma is committed to creating new investment and funding opportunities for businesses and entrepreneurs. The state offers a variety of funding programs, including grants, loans, and tax credits, designed to help businesses grow and expand. The state’s commitment to progress is evident in its policies and programs, which have laid the foundation for a thriving economy and a brighter future.”