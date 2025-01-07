FEMA Publishes Updated Public Assistance Guide to Enhance Disaster Recovery in Communities

WASHINGTON – Today, FEMA published an updated version of the Public Assistance Program and Policy Guide which is the agency’s consolidated resource for Public Assistance policies that establish how states, Tribal Nations, local governments, territories and certain private nonprofits can recover and rebuild using federal funds after disasters. This guide applies to disasters declared on or after Jan. 6, 2025.

The updated guide offers clarification on requirements and processes for federally recognized Tribal Nations to receive assistance, promotes resilience measures that can help mitigate future damage and strengthen communities, simplifies language to make the guide easier to use and understand, reduces documentation requirements to help streamline processes and clarifies that Houses of Worship and faith-based organizations are considered nonprofit organizations and may be eligible to receive FEMA assistance after a disaster.

“Following a disaster, it is imperative that roads, schools, water treatment plants, parks, and other critical public infrastructure that communities rely on be repaired, rebuilt, and built back stronger,” said FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell. “The updated Public Assistance Policy and Program Guide incorporates lessons learned and feedback from our state, tribal, territorial, and local partners across the country and is designed to make this vital program easier to understand and navigate and will help communities across the country recover from disasters for years to come.”

The guide is the authoritative document for Public Assistance policies and reflects FEMA's continued commitment to improving access to its Public Assistance program and enhancing recovery outcomes. It was revised based on feedback from states, Tribal Nations, territories, nonprofits and the public during a 60-day public comment period. A complete list of changes and updates is available on the guide.