Commission Returns to Dyersburg for First 2025 Meeting

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission will hold its first 2025 meeting in Dyersburg at the Lenox Event & Golf Co. at the Farms beginning at 1.p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9 with committee meetings. Full Commission proceedings start on Friday at 9 a.m.

Dr. Brad Cohen, Tennessee Tech University, will provide an annual report on the mallard research project. The field study is now in its fifth year on state and federal refuges in West Tennessee.

Dave Kostersky, from Ducks Unlimited Canada, returns as a guest at the TFWC meeting. Updates will be provided on the Fall Flights Program, the wetlands projects on the duck breeding grounds in prairie Canada, and the continued partnership with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

The TWRA Fisheries Division will present a preview of the 2025-26 sport fish and commercial fishing regulations. A public comment period will be available following the meeting. The Commission is scheduled to vote on the regulations at its February meeting.

At the December meeting, Fisheries Chief Jason Henegar previewed changes for Rules Governing the Commercial Use of Wildlife and Rules and Regulations for Fish Farming, Catch-Out Operations, and Bait Dealers. He will review the proposal and the Commission will vote on the changes. There will also be a rule hearing on regulations governing equipment required on vessels and rules governing navigation.

TFWC Chairman Jimmy Granbery will name members of the special nominating committee for the 2025-26 officers’ election which will be held at the February meeting. He will also nominate a committee to select the annual Legacy Award recipient.

In the event of inclement winter weather, updated meeting information will be posted on TNWildlife.org and TWRA social media pages.

