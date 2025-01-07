Historic cemeteries can promote spring cleanup events with SOLVE

Oregon’s historic cemeteries do a spring spruce-up during April and May to prepare for Memorial Day visitors and stay on top of spring growth. Most historic cemeteries are cared for and operated by small nonprofits, and the cleanup is a volunteer effort. This year Oregon Historic Cemetery Cleanup days will be supported by SOLVE and the Oregon Commission on Historic Cemeteries (OCHC).

Historic cemetery caretakers are encouraged to register their properties for the event by contacting Estrella Valdez at estrella@solveoregon.org or 971-346-2708.

SOLVE offers several resources to cemeteries that are registered for the event:

Free supplies like litter bags, gloves, safety vests and first aid kits.

Volunteer recruitment tools including event flyer templates, promotion and online registration.

Liability coverage and waivers.

Funding options for tools, plants, and disposal costs.

Advice on native plant species to plant for lower maintenance.

Project planning assistance.

In addition, OCHC and SOLVE will offer free webinar workshops on how to host a successful clean-up.

January 23, 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., register for access information.

February 19, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., register for access information.

OCHC has many online resources including the How to Organize a Cemetery Clean Up Day Oregon Heritage Bulletin. For general cleanup day information visit www.oregonheritage.org.

“Oregon’s historic cemeteries are sites of great cultural value,” said Kuri Gill, historic cemeteries coordinator with Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD). “They face many challenges including litter, over-growth of invasive species like thistle and ivy, moss covered monuments and general neglect. SOLVE’s effort is a great benefit to the cemeteries and their caretakers.”

People who are interested in volunteering will be able to find cemetery locations and sign up in April and May on the SOLVE website.

OCHC was established in 1999; its seven members coordinate the restoration and maintenance of historic cemeteries statewide and advocate for the importance of preserving Oregon’s historic burial sites.

About SOLVE:

SOLVE is a statewide non-profit organization that brings people together to improve our environment and build a legacy of stewardship. Since 1969, the organization has grown from a small, grassroots group to a national model of volunteer action. Today, SOLVE mobilizes and trains volunteers of all ages across Oregon and Southwest Washington to clean and restore our neighborhoods and natural areas, and to build a legacy of stewardship for our state. You can follow SOLVE on Instagram at @SOLVEinOregon, Facebook at @SOLVEOregon, or at www.solveoregon.org.