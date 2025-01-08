Christenson Transportation Joins Forces with Community Partners to Make 2024 Christmas Toy Drive a Success

Thanks to the support and involvement of various community partners, this year's toy drive was a tremendous success. The Young Professionals Council (YPC), affiliated with the Tennessee Trucking Association (TTA), the Nashville Metropolitan Police Department, and our Vice President, RayVaun Christenson, The Young Professionals Council (YPC), affiliated with the Tennessee Trucking Association (TTA)

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christenson Transportation is proud to announce that we were one of the Corporate Angel Sponsors for the 2024 Christmas Toy Drive for the YES Foundation. Thanks to the support and involvement of various community partners, this year's toy drive was a tremendous success.The Young Professionals Council (YPC), affiliated with the Tennessee Trucking Association (TTA), the Nashville Metropolitan Police Department, and our Vice President, RayVaun Christenson , who also serves as the Vice Chairman of YPC, all joined forces to make this year's toy drive memorable.The YES Foundation works tirelessly to provide new clothing, toys, and meals for families in need during the holiday season. Through the toy drive and Christmas Store, parents from low-income families could select new toys and outfits for their children, along with a box of groceries containing essential items.Thanks to the generosity of community partners and volunteers like us, $90,000 in toys and supplies were raised. Over 600 children received gifts of love and hope this holiday season, bringing joy to needy families."We are grateful for the support of the YPC, TTA, the Nashville Metropolitan Police Department, and our Vice Chairman, RayVaun Christenson, for helping make this year's toy drive a success," said a representative from the YES Foundation

