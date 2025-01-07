H2CYBER Joins The Wealth Engineering Expert Sourcing Consortium

We are grateful for the warm welcome into The Wealth Engineering Expert Sourcing Consortium and for the opportunity to apply our expertise to their exceptional network of wealth management firms” — Paul Horn

LAKE MARY, FL, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wealth Engineering Family of Companies (WE) is pleased to announce the inclusion of H2Cyber as an exclusive core component of its Expert Sourcing Consortium; synchronizing with our other expert sourcing firms and our elastic infrastructures – FusionPowered Wealth Advisory and OpenOption Practice Engineering Dashboards.

“We are excited to include the comprehensive cyber security management services offered by H2CYBER” said WE Founder and CEO Nick Gregory, ChWE and ChFOA. “The H2CYBER team’s expertise and proven approach will help wealth advisors, CPAs and insurance professionals provide the comprehensive cyber security solutions for themselves and their clients.” said Nick.

H2CYBER services will be offered to our universe of 2,150+ TopTier wealth management firms and multi-family offices, as well as CPA and broker-dealer firms that my organization consults with. H2CYBER will further enhance our efforts in transforming firms into a true total wealth management dimension; modernizing their practice ecosystems at scale to deepen organic growth and enhance profitability and value.”

The WE Fusion Powered Wealth Advisory model transforms firms from “AUM/Product Providers” to “Holistic Fee-Based/AUM Solutions Providers,” while streamlining technology and bridging “HNW Client Offering Blind Spots”.

“We are grateful for the warm welcome into The Wealth Engineering Expert Sourcing Consortium and for the opportunity to apply our expertise to their exceptional network of wealth management firms,” said Paul Horn, Founder and CEO of H2CYBER. “Our commitment is to support wealth advisory firms and their clients by helping them understand and mitigate cyber risks with affordable, proven solutions. Clients want assurance that their information is valued and protected. Through our risk assessment process and strategic partnerships with industry leaders like Huntress, Inky, Syxsense, and others, we bring hands on experience with enterprise-grade solutions to small businesses to help mitigate those risks.” said Paul.

H2CYBER’s Founder and CEO, Paul Horn will be a featured presenter at The Wealth Engineering Institute’s upcoming Wealth Advisory FusionPower Conference, to be held in Orlando, Fla., February 10-12. To learn more about the event, you can visit: weconferences.com

With this announcement H2CYBER joins the Wealth Engineering arsenal of best-in-class expert sourcing firms that provide a vast array of services and products to Wealth Engineering’s network of wealth management firms across the nation. The result is the fusion of advanced knowledge, experience, services, products and technology with sound engineering principles to create a synchronized hub for family and business wealth building.

About H2Cyber

H2Cyber is a veteran owned Cyber Security and Risk Management Firm. We help organizations understand and implement the right cyber security strategy for their business. Our founder, Paul Horn has previously served as a Chief Information Security Officer within an Independent Broker Dealer and experienced the first regulatory sweeps for Cybersecurity within the industry as well as numerous follow up exams. In addition, Paul has a wealth of knowledge regarding the tax preparation space and other requirements such as the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) Cybersecurity regulation, the Payment Card Industry, Data Security Standard (PCI-DSS) and many more. Paul holds the following certifications; Certified Chief Information Security Officer (C|CISO), Certified Information Security Manager (CISM), Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), Certified in Risk and Information Systems Controls (CRISC), and Certified Incident Handler (GCIH). Learn more at: h2cyber.com info@h2cyber.com 469-730-4700

About The Wealth Engineering Family of Companies

Born 28+ years ago, the Wealth Engineering (WE) Family of Companies has evolved through an ecosystem of six affiliated firms to develop an elastic infrastructure for managing total wealth. It includes high-touch wealth advisory harmonized with high-touch wealth tech partner firms. WE provide a multi-disciplinary suite of consulting services for wealth management, multi-family offices, accounting, investment and insurance advisors nationally. WE fuses sound engineering principles with advanced knowledge, services, products and tech to create a synchronized hub for “client wealth building.” WE helps advisors grow organically by deploying new tactics and strategies as they evolve from “AUM/Product Providers” to “Holistic Fee-Based Solutions Providers”. WE helps rejuvenate the contours of advisory practices through coaching, training, marketing and HNW case design – FusionPowered Wealth Advisory and OpenOption Practice Engineering. WE is also the governing body and grantor of the professional designations – Chartered Wealth Engineer (ChWE) and Chartered Family Office Advisor (ChFOA).

Learn more at: MyWEhub.com Nick@MyWEhub.com 407.878.3520

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.