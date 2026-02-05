Versoft Consulting Joins The Wealth Engineering Expert Sourcing Consortium

The Wealth Engineering Family of Companies (WE) is pleased to announce the inclusion of Versoft Consulting as a core component of its Expert Sourcing Consortium

LAKE MARY, FL, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wealth Engineering Family of Companies (WE) is pleased to announce the inclusion of Versoft Consulting as a core component of its Expert Sourcing Consortium; synchronizing with our other expert sourcing firms and our elastic infrastructures – FusionPowered Wealth Advisory and OpenOption Practice Engineering Dashboards.

“We are excited to include the Versoft Consulting team and their deep specialization in investment technology strategy and implementation as part of our expanding partnership ecosystem,” said WE Founder and CEO Nick Gregory, ChFOA.

“Versoft is a boutique investment technology consulting firm founded by industry veteran, Verity Larsen, in 2015. Using an unbiased, agnostic approach, the team assists financial services professionals with their technology, data, workflows, and business processes.”

Versoft will be offered to our universe of 2,150+ TopTier wealth management firms as well as broker-dealer firms that my organization consults with. This addition to our Wealth Engineering HUB, will further enhance our efforts in transforming firms into a true total wealth management dimension; modernizing their practice ecosystems at scale to deepen organic growth and enhance profitability and value.”

The WE Fusion Powered Wealth Advisory model transforms firms from “AUM/Product Providers” to “Holistic Fee-Based/AUM Solutions Providers,” while streamlining technology and bridging “HNW Client Offering Blindspots”.

“We appreciate the warm welcome into The Wealth Engineering Expert Sourcing Consortium and the opportunity to offer advanced investment technology consulting, implementation support, and data strategy expertise to the WE network,” said Verity Larsen, CEO of Versoft. “We believe the next phase of growth in wealth management will be defined by firms that can execute complex change well, and this partnership allows us to combine Wealth Engineering’s holistic advisory framework with Versoft’s execution capabilities to help firms modernize faster, integrate smarter, and scale with far less disruption.” States Verity.

With this announcement, Versoft joins the Wealth Engineering arsenal of best-in-class expert sourcing firms that provide a vast array of services and products to Wealth Engineering’s network of wealth management firms across the nation. The result is the fusion of advanced knowledge, experience, services, products and technology with sound engineering principles to create a synchronized hub for family and business wealth building.

About Versoft Consulting

Versoft Consulting is an independent investment technology consulting firm that helps RIAs, wealth and asset managers, family offices, and other financial organizations modernize their technology ecosystems and deliver impactful results. The firm assists clients in every phase of successful technology adoption including but not limited to evaluation, vendor selection, implementation, project management, data conversion and validation, and custom solutions. Known for its hands-on delivery model, Versoft bridges strategy and execution to ensure technology initiatives translate into real operational outcomes. VersoftConsulting.com

About The Wealth Engineering Family of Companies

Born 28+ years ago, the Wealth Engineering (WE) Family of Companies has evolved through an ecosystem of six affiliated firms to develop an elastic infrastructure for managing total wealth. It includes high-touch wealth advisory harmonized with high-touch wealth tech partner firms. WE provides a multi-disciplinary suite of consulting services for wealth management, multi-family offices, accounting, investment and insurance advisors nationally. WE fuses sound engineering principles with advanced knowledge, services, products and tech to create a synchronized hub for “client wealth building.” WE helps advisors grow organically by deploying new tactics and strategies as they evolve from “AUM/Product Providers” to “Holistic Fee-Based Solutions Providers”. WE helps rejuvenate the contours of advisory practices through coaching, training, marketing and HNW case design – FusionPowered Wealth Advisory and OpenOption Practice Engineering. WE is also the governing body and grantor of the professional designations – Chartered Wealth Engineer (ChWE) and Chartered Family Office Advisor (ChFOA). Learn more at: MyWEhub.com

Legal Disclaimer:

