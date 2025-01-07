New report from Auditor Fitzpatrick supports statement that the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office was a "rudderless ship of chaos" under the administration of Kim Gardner

01/07/2025 - JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

A new report released today by State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick details how the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office experienced a dramatic downturn in effectiveness under the watch of former Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, in part because she used work hours to pursue certification as a nurse practitioner rather than devote her complete attention to running the office. The report, which gives the office the lowest possible rating of "poor" and also describes how Gardner impeded the audit, notes the significant decline in the number of cases referred, filed, and closed while also highlighting more than $58,000 in unallowable purchases for things like disc jockey services, party location rentals, chili cook-out supplies, car detailing, and personal legal expenses.

"On the same day Kim Gardner should have been in a courtroom performing her duties as Circuit Attorney she was instead in a classroom pursuing her nursing certification. The judge at the time said Gardner was the captain of a 'rudderless ship of chaos' and our report backs up that claim by detailing how the performance of the Circuit Attorney's Office declined significantly because of her neglect and mismanagement," said Fitzpatrick. "Taxpayers should be outraged by how this office was run into the ground by Gardner at the same time she was using tax dollars to throw parties for her staff, and to pay for her personal legal fees that were a result of her own incompetence."

The report shows how the number of cases processed, filed, and closed significantly declined while the time to prosecute the reduced caseload significantly increased. Additionally, the office under Gardner's watch refused prosecution for significantly more cases than the prior administration. With Gardner at the helm, office personnel, on average, refused approximately 59 percent of referred cases, which is an increase of approximately 40 percent from the average percentage of cases refused by the prior administration. Under Gardner, it also took office personnel significantly longer to file charges and significantly fewer cases were filed. The number of cases filed decreased from an average of 4,666 cases per year during the prior administration to only 2,529 cases per year during Gardner's time in the position. Personnel under Gardner took, on average, approximately 463 days to dispose of a case, which was significantly higher than the prior administration's average of approximately 293 days and the current administration's average of 142 days. In addition, the Circuit Attorney's Office did not dispose of 95 percent of felony cases within 14 months of case filing, as recommended by the Missouri Supreme Court.

The audit also details how Gardner missed important case appearances and failed to fulfill her statutory mandate to dedicate her time and energy to the discharge of her official duties. Instead, she took classes and completed clinical coursework to obtain a Family Nurse Practitioner, Post-Master's Certificate from Saint Louis University. Records obtained from the university by the State Auditor's Office show 40 separate instances in which the Gardner spent time during normal office business hours completing clinical coursework. This equates to 34.5 working days, or approximately 7 weeks, away from her circuit attorney duties. Gardner's neglect of her official duties drew the attention of the public on April 27, 2023, when she failed to make a court appearance and instead sent a designee who knew little about the case in question. Gardner was in clinical classes for her nursing certification that day when she was found to be in indirect criminal contempt of court, and the judge referred to her as the captain of a "rudderless ship of chaos." The report also shows how Gardner's neglect of the office contributed to staffing levels plummeting as the office had 141 employees at the beginning of her tenure but was down to 89 employees by May 2023.

Another finding in the audit focuses on the misuse of $58,482 for disbursements from the Contingency Fund that were not allowed by state law including purchases of food, flowers, disc jockey services, wall art, party and community meeting location rentals, a Sam's Club membership, chili cook-out supplies, Sunshine Law violation fines, car detailing, employee plaques, personal legal expenses, a new CAO website, and credit card late fees and interest charges. The purchases, which were made from an account kept outside of the city treasury in violation of state law, in many cases lacked supporting documentation to prove they were a prudent use of taxpayer funds. The report also documents how Gardner authorized reimbursements to herself totaling $6,688 for her personal legal fees. In August 2022, the Supreme Court of Missouri found Gardner violated the Rules of Professional Conduct during her prosecution of former Governor Eric Greitens. The Court assessed her fines of $5,004. Gardner made four payments to the Court totaling this amount but then directed the Circuit Attorney's Office to reimburse her. On July 23, 2024, Gardner signed a diversion agreement with the United States Attorney's office, accepting responsibility for misusing more than $5,000 in public funds and agreed to pay back the $5,004 to the Circuit Attorney's Office. Gardner also improperly directed the office to reimburse her for two payments totaling $1,684 to the Missouri Supreme Court for pro hac vice fees associated with the petition for quo warranto filed by the Missouri Attorney General's Office.

The report also documents how Gardner acted to prevent the audit from the day it began in 2021. Gardner initially required all requests for records from the State Auditor's Office be made to the First Assistant Circuit Attorney, and subsequently an outside attorney paid for by city taxpayers. Along with other office representatives, they repeatedly ignored or delayed responding to requests for the next two years and only provided partial responses after being subpoenaed. Gardner's office also provided limited information, denied onsite access needed to conduct interviews and perform audit work, and unnecessarily redacted documentation. Gardner also avoided providing testimony to auditors and then evaded service for months after being subpoenaed. The audit notes full access to documents, personnel, and the office itself was only given after Gabe Gore took over as Circuit Attorney in May 2023.

Another finding in the audit highlights the failure of the office to solicit bids or proposals for goods and services as required by law, and the failure to maintain documentation to support procurement decisions. The audit identified 11 CAO vendors that provided services during the audit period and were paid a total of $1,926,924 that should have been competitively procured. Other findings include accounting control weaknesses, a failure to maintain a complete and accurate seized property inventory listing, lacking procedures to ensure employees return office equipment upon termination as required by policy, and insufficient controls and procedures to limit CaseNet access in accordance with court operating rules.

"Our audit report paints a clear picture of an office that was far better off before Kim Gardner took over and has quickly rebounded after her departure. Despite her efforts to stand in the way of the audit process, we were able to obtain the information necessary to give taxpayers the full story on the damage she did to the office," said Fitzpatrick. "I'm thankful current Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore has begun to right the ship and that he worked to ensure we had the access we needed to complete this audit. I encourage him to implement all of our recommendations to ensure city taxpayers are well served and the office complies with legal requirements well into the future."

The audit is the final report issued in the audit of the City of St. Louis that was requested by the Board of Alderman in January 2018. The complete report for the City of St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office can be found here.



