Auditor Fitzpatrick begins regularly-scheduled audit of Webster County

04/02/2025 - JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

Much like the Hubble Space Telescope revolutionized mankind's understanding of the cosmos, residents of Webster County, located in southwest Missouri and home to the Hubble Telescope replica, will soon get a clearer picture of the financial and operational health of their county thanks to a regularly-scheduled audit announced today by Missouri State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick. Audit work officially began Monday, March 31 when audit staff met with county officials.

"Audits are essential for the financial and operational health of government," said Auditor Fitzpatrick. "Over the coming months, our audit team will diligently review the inner workings of the county's government to ensure things are running smoothly."

The last performance audit of Webster County conducted by the State Auditor's Office was released in June 2017. The report gave the county a rating of "good" and found county officials had made significant improvements to oversight in the county clerk's office, and corrected issues in numerous other county offices.

Individuals may provide information confidentially for consideration during the audit of Webster County to the State Auditor's Whistleblower Hotline at 800-347-8597, by email at moaudit@auditor.mo.gov or by visiting www.auditor.mo.gov/hotline.