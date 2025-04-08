Regularly-scheduled audit of Barton County launched by Auditor Fitzpatrick

04/08/2025 - JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

A regularly-scheduled audit of Barton County, home of the 33rd president, is now underway according to Missouri State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick, who announced his office officially began audit work on Monday, April 7.

The Missouri State Auditor's Office last issued a performance audit of Barton County in 2017. The audit raised concerns after the county spent more than it received from the Law Enforcement Sales Tax Fund during three of five previous years, and there was not enough money left in the fund to pay all outstanding bills at the end of those three years. The report gave the county a rating of "fair," which was an improvement from a report released in 2013 that gave the county a "poor" rating.

Individuals may provide information confidentially for consideration during the audit of Barton County to the State Auditor's Whistleblower Hotline at 800-347-8597, by email at moaudit@auditor.mo.gov or by visiting www.auditor.mo.gov/hotline.