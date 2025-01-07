The uncertified results for the Ward 4 HWDSB Trustee By-Election

HAMILTON, ON – Over the past several days, eligible residents of Ward 4 voted for Abby Zaitley as Trustee-elect in the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) Trustee By-Election. Abby Zaitley received 263 votes.

The unofficial voter turnout is 473 eligible voters in Ward 4 casting their ballots, 260 in person and 213 through online voting.

All results will be certified by Hamilton’s City Clerk later this week.

For more information about the Ward 4 Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) Trustee By-Election, visit www.hamilton.ca/Elections.