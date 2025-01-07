The uncertified results for the Ward 4 HWDSB Trustee By-Election
HAMILTON, ON – Over the past several days, eligible residents of Ward 4 voted for Abby Zaitley as Trustee-elect in the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) Trustee By-Election. Abby Zaitley received 263 votes.
The unofficial voter turnout is 473 eligible voters in Ward 4 casting their ballots, 260 in person and 213 through online voting.
All results will be certified by Hamilton’s City Clerk later this week.
For more information about the Ward 4 Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) Trustee By-Election, visit www.hamilton.ca/Elections.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.