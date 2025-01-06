FTC Announces Tentative Agenda for January 14 Open Commission Meeting

Today, Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina M. Khan announced that an open meeting of the Commission will be held virtually on Tuesday, January 14, 2025. The open meeting will commence at 11 a.m. ET and will begin with time for members of the public to address the Commission.

The following items will be on the tentative agenda for the January 14 Commission meeting:

Housing 6(b): The Commission will consider issuing a request for public comment on 6(b) orders related to the housing market. These orders would examine the magnitude of single-family rental investor holdings and to assess mega-investor strategies.

Labor Exemption Policy Statement: The Commission will consider whether to issue a policy statement clarifying its view that the Clayton Act’s labor exemption application does not turn on whether a worker is formally classified as an employee or independent contractor. The proposed policy statement will make clear that workers’ organizing and collective bargaining activity may be protected from antitrust liability when what is at issue is the compensation for their labor or their working conditions.

PBM 6(b) Second Interim Report: The Commission will consider issuing a second interim staff report highlighting additional staff findings from the Commission’s 6(b) study on the contracting practices of pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs. The second interim report expands on staff’s initial findings regarding specialty drugs.

At the start of the meeting, Chair Khan will offer brief remarks and will then invite members of the public to share feedback on the Commission’s work generally and bring relevant matters to the Commission’s attention. Members of the public must sign up for an opportunity to address the Commission virtually at the January 14 event.

Each commenter will be given two minutes to share their comments. Those who cannot participate during the event may submit written comments or a link to a prerecorded video through a webform. Speaker registration and comment submission will be available through Friday, January 10, 2025 at 8 pm ET.

A link to view the meeting will be available on the day of the event, shortly before is starts via FTC.gov. The event will be recorded, and the webcast and any related comments will be available on the Commission’s website after the meeting. The Commission retains discretion to make public comments available following the event on FTC.gov.