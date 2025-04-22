FTC Approves Final Order Requiring accessiBe to pay $1 Million

The Federal Trade Commission has approved a final consent order against accessiBe Inc. and accessiBe Ltd. (accessiBe). AccessiBe claimed the plug-in accessWidget can make any website compliant with Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG). The order prohibits accessiBe from making misleading claims and requires the company to pay $1 million.

The FTC’s January 2025 proposed complaint alleged that despite the company’s claims, accessWidget did not make all user websites WCAG-compliant and these claims were false, misleading, or unsubstantiated. In addition, the complaint alleged that accessiBe deceptively formatted third-party articles and reviews to appear as if they were independent opinions and failed to disclose the company’s material connections to the supposedly objective reviewers.

The final order bars accessiBe from representing that its automated products can make any website WCAG-compliant or can ensure continued compliance with WCAG over time, unless it has the evidence to support such claims.

It also prohibits accessiBe from misrepresenting material facts about its products and services to consumers and from misrepresenting that:

statements made in reviews, blog posts, or articles about its automated products are independent opinions by impartial users; an endorser is an independent or ordinary user of the automated product; or an endorser is an independent organization providing objective information.

Following a public comment period, the Commission voted 3-0 to approve the final consent order and send letters to members of the public who submitted comments.