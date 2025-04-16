FTC Reschedules its Attention Economy Workshop for June 4

Due to increased interest, the Federal Trade Commission has rescheduled its workshop entitled "The Attention Economy: How Big Tech Firms Exploit Children and Hurt Families" for June 4, 2025, which will be held both in-person and virtually.

The workshop, originally scheduled for May 28, will now be held June 4 starting at 9 a.m. ET at the FTC’s Constitution Center building at 400 7th St SW Washington, D.C, 20024 to accommodate more attendees. The event will also be livestreamed on the FTC’s website, FTC.gov.

The event will bring together parents, and child safety experts, and government leaders to discuss how Big Tech companies impose addictive design features, erode parental authority, and fail to protect children from exposure to harmful content.

Registration is required for those wishing to attend in person. Additional information about the workshop can be found on the event page. The FTC will release an agenda prior to the event.