Now Hiring! TBI Announces Four CJIS Support Specialist Openings

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions.

CJIS SUPPORT SPECIALIST 1 CJIS Division Davidson County 4 Vacancies

Job Duties:

Support Specialist Auditor/Trainer: Responsible for scheduling and performing audits and training to ensure compliance with state and national CJIS Security Policy. Prepares written reports after each review and ensures all required steps are completed for each agency’s audit. Work with agencies to ensure compliance with TBI processes. Manages data requests and reporting for leadership. Some training and all audits take place on-site and involve frequent overnight travel.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree and one year of full-time experience performing statistical analysis; examining criminal history and/or biometrics information; performing program audits and/or training; or performing criminal justice communications work.

Substitution of Experience for Education: Qualifying full-time experience performing statistical analysis; examining criminal history and/or biometrics information; performing program audits and/or training; or performing criminal justice communications work may be substituted for the required education.

Monthly Salary: $4,017 – $6,039

For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tbi.tn.gov.

To Apply: Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at Careers (tn.gov). Apply to Job Opening 64293. This position will remain posted from January 7, 2025 – January 13, 2025 for five (5) business days.

