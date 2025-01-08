Shawniel Chamanlal's “Unapologetic Success" Invites Women Leaders to Dream Beyond Limits

Shawniel Chamanlal, Author of “Unapologetic Success” Speaker, Coach Consultant

Transform Self-Doubt Into Self-Confidence And Obstacles Into Opportunities From An Acclaimed Mental Health Expert

This book is a declaration of freedom. It’s an unapologetic invitation to dream bigger, claim fulfillment and embrace your authenticity, while celebrating each step of the journey.” — Shawniel Chamanlal

MANCHESTER, CT, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning mental health therapist, empowerment speaker, and business coach Shawniel Chamanlal proudly announces the release of her new book, “Unapologetic Success: How to Dream Beyond Your Limits and Unlock Fulfillment in All Areas of Your Life.” Launching January 27, this empowering guide equips readers with actionable strategies to achieve personal growth, build inner strength, and design a life rooted in purpose and authenticity.Written for women leaders seeking to break barriers, “Unapologetic Success” redefines what it means to thrive both personally and professionally with no limits. Through transformative chapters like “Dreaming Beyond Boundaries” and “Living Your Truth,” Chamanlal teaches readers how to overcome self-doubt, turn obstacles into stepping stones, and embrace their ambitions with unapologetic confidence.“This book is a declaration of freedom,” says Chamanlal. “It’s an unapologetic invitation to dream bigger, claim fulfillment and embrace your authenticity, while celebrating each step of the journey.”Drawing on over 15 years of clinical expertise and lived experience, Chamanlal’s approach is anything but cookie-cutter. She integrates therapeutic insights with real-world applications, shaped by her professional knowledge and personal challenges. This unique blend offers readers a fresh perspective that deeply resonates with those seeking transformative growth. Each chapter of this binge-worthy must-read provides tools to dismantle limiting beliefs, nurture gratitude, and transform challenges into catalysts for growth and impact.Shawniel's specialties in cognitive behavioral therapy, mindfulness, and empowerment allows readers to effortlessly bridge the gap between self-discovery and actionable results.“Unapologetic Success” challenges individuals to align their professional pursuits with their personal values, creating a balanced life that honors their aspirations while fostering joy and fulfillment.To place your pre-order today and learn more, visit www.shawnielchamanlal.com About Shawniel Chamanlal:Shawniel Chamanlal is an award-winning Licensed Therapist, Business Coach, and the visionary Ownerof Healing Springs Wellness Center, a pioneering holistic counseling and wellness practice. With aBachelor's in Psychology from Southern Connecticut State University and a Master's in Clinical Social Work from Fordham University, she has garnered over 15 years of clinical expertise. Recognized as a true luminary in her field, Shawniel has earned multiple awards, including the prestigious Black People’s Honors Award and the Health Care & Life Sciences Award for her outstanding leadership in wellness and wellbeing. Her expertise has been sought by numerous prominent platforms, leading to features in renowned publications such as Yahoo!, AP News, FOX 61 news and CW 20 Connecticut. Notably, she has also shared her insights as a guest on various influential shows, including "Checking In" with Destiny’s Child’s Michelle Williams, and illustrious institutions like Yale.

