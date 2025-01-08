'Hold You To It' by Country Music’s Rising Stars Joey Green and Payton Howie Debuts on UK Charts at #6

Photo Credit: Dwight Berry Joey Green/Payton Howie - 'Hold You To It' LIVE Joey Green/Payton Howie

I’m incredibly excited about the success of ‘Hold You To It'. Payton and I put our hearts into this song, and to see it debut at #6 is amazing. We’re so grateful for the support!” — Joey Green

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising country music stars Joey Green and Payton Howie have made an impressive debut with their highly anticipated collaboration, "Hold You To It," which has entered the CMR Nashville – Hot Disc Top 40 Chart at #6. This dynamic duo’s fresh and exciting single is already making waves and capturing the attention of fans and critics worldwide."Hold You To It" is a fusion of catchy pop melodies, smooth vocals, and infectious rhythms that showcase the unique talents of both Green and Howie. The song has quickly become a fan favorite, rising through the ranks and proving to be a standout track in the competitive UK market.With its upbeat energy and undeniable chemistry between the artists, "Hold You To It" highlights their individual artistry while blending their unique sounds. The success of this collaboration marks a new chapter for both Green and Howie as they continue to make their mark on the country music scene across the globe.“I’m incredibly excited about the success of ‘Hold You To It,’” said Joey Green. “Payton and I put our hearts into this song, and to see it debut at #6 is amazing. We’re so grateful for the support!”Payton Howie added, “This is such a surreal moment. We’ve been working hard, and it’s incredible to see our efforts paying off. We can’t wait to share more music with our fans.”Joey Green and Payton Howie begin their European tour April 24th in England and play their way across the country to Ireland on May 4th. Fans can find complete tour details at ListentoJoeyGreen.com/tour "Hold You To It" will be available worldwide on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music, on Friday, January 10th.For more information, interviews, or press materials, please contact:About Joey GreenJoey Green is a Nashville-based singer-songwriter known for his soulful voice, authentic lyrics, and electrifying performances. A standout contestant on NBC's The Voice, Green continues to captivate audiences with his unique blend of country, rock, and soul influences.About Payton HowiePayton Howie is a rising country artist known for her bold vocals, fearless lyrics, and undeniable stage presence. With a sound rooted in country tradition and a modern edge, Howie is quickly making a name for herself as one to watch in the country music scene.Contacts:Public Relations: Candy Hutzell – Pinnacle Media & Entertainment – Candy@PinnacleMediaEnt.comManagement: Amy Powell – Rival Entertainment – Amy@RivalEnt.comBooking: Candy Hutzell - Pinnacle Media & Entertainment– Candy@PinnacleMediaEnt.com

