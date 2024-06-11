Texas/Nashville Country Music Sensation, Joey Green, Joins the 2024 USO Talent Corps
I am honored to be teaming up with the USO Talent Corps, to bring entertainment straight to our military service members and their families both at home and abroad.”NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joey Green, talented songwriter, storyteller, and performer announced today that he has joined the newly launched USO Talent Corps 2024 Tour to uplift and support military families across the Globe. From in-person tours and virtual experiences to concerts and meet-and-greets, the USO Talent Corps is leveraging every platform available to ensure that no matter where service members are, they feel the support and appreciation our country feels for those who have sacrificed so much.
With eight albums to his credit, the latest “Heart Lessons,” a 7-song EP, was released in November of 2023. He debuted the new album when he opened for CMA "Entertainer of the Year", Lainey Wilson, at Billy Bob's Texas leaving fans wanting more. "Heart Lesson" and "Bury My Heart (Dive Bar)" earned coveted spots on Spotify's 'New Music Friday' and "Fresh Finds Country" playlists.
His last EP “Puttin’ It Out There” (2022) landed singles on Spotify’s ‘New Music Nashville’, ‘Fresh Finds Country’, and ‘LA Pop Tunes’ playlists. Joey's music video for “This House Ain’t Big Enough” had a successful run with national premieres on CMT, Country Rebel, Heartland, and Nashville Country TV and concluded an uninterrupted ten months in the “Taste of Country” Top 10 Country Music Video Countdown. His most recent single “Heartbroke” spent six months in the Top 5 on the Taste of Country Top 10 Countdown.
Green has become a household name in Texas and beyond for his rock ‘n’ roll to soul country rollercoaster ride of a live show. With songs telling his story of real-world experiences and a powerhouse vocal range fans just can’t get enough. His undeniable stage presence, high energy, and absolute command of the audience make him a rockstar performer. Joey has amassed 101K+ social media followers, 107K+ monthly listeners, 6M+ video streams, and 6.1+ digital streams further solidifying his position as one of the most promising rising country music stars.
Interested media, fans, and military personnel can stay up-to date on the USO Talent Corps tour by visiting USO.org.
About Pinnacle Media & Entertainment
Pinnacle Media & Entertainment is a full-service agency providing public relations, marketing, social media management, artist development, branding, web design, talent buying, and booking services to award-winning Texas country music artists and venues. With over two decades of experience in forging relationships with media and venues, PME’s attention to detail and unparalleled customer service have made them an invaluable asset to artists and venues across the country. To learn more about Pinnacle Media Entertainment services, and artists, or to book a show, please contact Candy Hutzell Candy@PinnacleMediaEnt.com.
About USO Talent Corps
The USO’s newly launched Talent Corps initiative brings together a diverse range of entertainers to lend their time and talents to USO-based events with and for the military community across the United States. USO Entertainment brings celebrities, musicians, and athletes to connect with and uplift service members and their families through a multi-platform experience, including in-person tours, virtual visits, on-demand content & ticket distribution. Their innovative approach leverages the power of live visits & a digital delivery ecosystem, ensuring that all entertainment programming transcends geographic boundaries & brings the magic of Entertainment directly to service members, anytime and anywhere. Learn more at uso.org/entertainment.
About the USO
The USO is the leading nonprofit dedicated to strengthening the well-being of the people serving in America’s military and their families. Since 1941, the USO has been by the side of service members throughout their military service. Impactful support is provided through our 250+ locations around the world, a robust care package delivery program, global entertainment, military spouse and youth programming, and much more, all made possible by dedicated donors, corporate partners, volunteers, and staff. To learn more and support their critical mission around the globe, please visit USO.org or follow them on Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
