Secretary Naig Announces 2025 Leadership Team

DES MOINES, Iowa (Jan. 7, 2025) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig introduced the team he has selected to lead the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship in 2025. The group is comprised of both tenured advisors and talented new acquisitions.

“Agriculture is the heart of our state. When agriculture thrives, so do our economy and rural communities,” said Secretary Naig. “I’m excited about the leadership team we’ve assembled to work alongside our dedicated Department staff to tackle agriculture’s urgent and ever-evolving challenges. These individuals are passionate about serving stakeholders across our state and delivering impactful solutions to benefit Iowa’s agriculture community.”

Grant Menke, Deputy Secretary. Menke joined the Department in 2023 after serving as Vice President of Market Development for the Iowa Corn Growers Association and Iowa Corn Promotion Board. Prior to that, he served as Iowa State Director for USDA Rural Development and Policy Director for the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association.

Colin Tadlock, Chief of Staff. Tadlock joined the Department in 2021 as Legislative Liaison after previously serving as the Communications Director for the Speaker’s Office in the Iowa House of Representatives.

Haylee Pontier, General Counsel. Pontier joined the Department in September of 2022, serving as Department Attorney and Deputy Director for the Consumer Protection and Industry Services and Food Safety and Animal Health Divisions.

Keely Coppess, Chief Communications Officer. Coppess returned to the Department in December 2024 after working in food and agriculture communications at the PR agency Look East. Coppess previously served as the Department’s Communications Director.

Haley Hook, Legislative Liaison.

Leah Mosher, Executive Assistant and Scheduler for the Secretary.

Luke Nieuwendorp, Special Assistant to the Secretary.

Division Leadership

Dr. Jeff Kaisand, State Veterinarian; Division Director, Animal Industry. The Animal Industry team was elevated from a Bureau to a Division in 2024 to reinforce the critical role the Department plays in ensuring the health and welfare of Iowa’s production livestock and companion animals. Kaisand joined the Department in 2013. He served as the Assistant State Veterinarian for six years before he was appointed State Veterinarian in 2019. Kaisand previously served as the Animal Industry Bureau Chief.

Dr. Katie Rumsey, Assistant State Veterinarian; Deputy Division Director, Animal Industry. Rumsey spent 14 years in private veterinary practice before joining the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship in 2019.

Dr. Travis Knight, Division Director, Consumer Protection and Industry Services; Food Safety and Animal Health. Dr. Knight was named Division Director in July of 2022. He has been with the Department since 2005, previously serving as Laboratory Bureau Chief.

Susan Kozak, Division Director, Soil Conservation and Water Quality. Kozak has served as Division Director since 2019. She has been with the Department since 2008 and previously served as Mines and Minerals Bureau Chief.

Kate Bussanmas, Deputy Division Director, Soil Conservation and Water Quality. Bussanmas has served as the Deputy Division Director since 2019. She has been with the Department since 2016 and previously worked in the Field Services Bureau.

Visit https://iowaagriculture.gov to learn more about the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s programs and services.

