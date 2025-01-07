CE expresses sorrow regarding those affected by Tibet earthquake

MACAU, January 7 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, today sent a letter to the Tibet authorities expressing his profound sorrow regarding those affected by the earthquake that occurred in Tibet Autonomous Region’s city of Xigaze, Dingri county, in the morning.

In the letter to the Secretary of the Tibet Autonomous Regional Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), Mr Wang Junzheng, and the Acting Chairman of the Tibet Autonomous Region, Mr Karma Tsedan, Mr Sam noted the 6.8-magnitude earthquake had caused serious casualties among local people and property damage.

On behalf of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government and all Macao residents, Mr Sam solemnly expressed mourning for those fatally injured and deepest condolences to their families, along with Macao’s thoughts for those injured in the disaster.

Following the earthquake, the General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee and President of the People's Republic of China, Mr Xi Jinping, indicated he attached great importance to the matter and issued crucial directives. Premier of the State Council, Mr Li Qiang, gave related instructions, and Vice Premier Mr Zhang Guoqing led a team to the affected area to guide the rescue operations. The Tibet Autonomous Region has mobilised all-out relief efforts.

Under the leadership of the Central Government, with the unity and cooperation of local officials and the public, the affected areas will overcome this adversity, said Mr Sam’s letter.

The people of Macao are paying close attention to the situation in the disaster area, and are willing to work together with the people on the mainland to help those affected overcome this natural disaster, offering the necessary support to back all rescue operations, he added.

The Chief Executive expressed his best wishes for the smooth progress of the rescue efforts, and hoped that the lives of the people in the earthquake-hit area will soon return to normal.