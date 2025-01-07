Casino Moose Jaw Partners with Food Bank to Fight Hunger

CANADA, January 7 - Released on January 7, 2025

Casino Moose Jaw will sponsor the Moose Jaw & District Food Bank's delivery service program in 2025, reflecting SaskGaming's core value to give back to the communities in which it operates.

"Our government is committed to ensuring a socially responsible gaming sector that shares the benefits of gaming with Saskatchewan communities and nonprofit organizations," Minister Responsible for Lotteries and Gaming Saskatchewan (LGS) Jeremy Harrison said. "This $25,000 sponsorship from Casino Moose Jaw is a great example of that commitment."

"Casino Moose Jaw has been a big supporter of the Moose Jaw Food Bank over the years, and we are thrilled that they have stepped up to sponsor our delivery service program in 2025," Moose Jaw & District Food Bank Executive Director Jason Moore said. "Our mission to end hunger in our community greatly depends on the giving of time, money and effort by compassionate, conscientious people and businesses like Casino Moose Jaw and its staff."

In 2024-25, more than $100,000 of SaskGaming's annual sponsorship budget will support non-profit organizations and other community initiatives in Moose Jaw.

"SaskGaming recognizes the importance of corporate giving and funds an array of community projects and organizations in the cities where we operate," SaskGaming President and CEO Blaine Pilatzke said. "The Moose Jaw Food Bank is a vital resource for many families and individuals in the community, and we are proud to support such a worthy cause."

Casino Moose Jaw and Casino Regina are operated by SaskGaming, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of LGS.

-30-

