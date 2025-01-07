Summit BHC Strengthens Mental Health Services in New Mexico With Opening of Crisis Triage Center in Doña Ana

Dwight Lacy, Summit BHC COO

FRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Summit Behavioral Healthcare (Summit) proudly announces the opening of the Crisis Triage Center (CTC) in Doña Ana County, NM, on January 1, 2025. The CTC provides immediate, comprehensive care for adults aged 18 and over who are experiencing mental health or substance use crises.The CTC’s mission is to stabilize individuals and connect them to the appropriate level of care. As such, the CTC will operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year, ensuring uninterrupted services to those in need.The range of services offered at the CTC includes peer engagement to provide emotional support and shared experiences, nursing assessments for immediate health evaluations, clinical interventions to address acute needs, medical administration to manage medications, care coordination to connect clients with follow-up services, and transportation to ensure individuals can reach the facility or other care locations safely.“The opening of the CTC represents Summit’s unwavering commitment to addressing mental health and substance use crises in our communities,” said Dwight Lacy, Chief Operating Officer. “This facility is not just a resource—it’s also a lifeline for individuals during their most vulnerable moments. We’re honored to help guide this effort and work alongside an incredible team dedicated to hope and healing.”About SummitHeadquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, and founded in 2013, Summit’s mission is to develop and operate a network of leading behavioral health hospitals and addiction treatment centers throughout the country while improving all the lives we touch. The Company’s primary focus is on the provision of psychiatric services and substance use disorder treatment within a flexible, compassionate, and dynamic continuum of care. The leadership team at Summit is composed of senior executives with decades of combined experience in the behavioral healthcare industry at the national level. The Company currently owns and operates 38 freestanding facilities in 20 states across the country.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.