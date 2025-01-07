North Carolina Human Trafficking Commission Announces New Annual Grant

The North Carolina Human Trafficking Commission is pleased to announce the opening of a new annual grant program for 2025. The North Carolina General Assembly has appropriated five hundred thousand dollars ($500,000) in recurring funds to develop and implement a grant program to provide funds to eligible organizations providing direct services to victims of human trafficking.

The Commission will award grants through a competitive process and the grant maximum is $50,000 per applicant. More information on the grant and the requirements can be found on the Commission's website. Completed applications with all required attachments should be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on February 7, 2025, through the electronic grants management system.

About the North Carolina Human Trafficking Commission

The North Carolina Human Trafficking Commission is the legislatively mandated leader of anti-human trafficking efforts in North Carolina per S.L. 2013-368. The Commission is charged primarily with examining and combating human trafficking; funding and facilitating research; creating assessment and accountability measures; informing and educating law enforcement personnel, social services providers, and the general public; suggesting new policies, procedures, and legislation; and developing regional response teams and identifying gaps in law enforcement or service provision and recommending solutions. The Commission is housed within the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts and also works to increase awareness and foster partnerships to bring services to survivors.