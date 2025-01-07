Grants available for tree plantings at disadvantaged Iowa schools

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR), through the USDA Forest Service and National Association of State Foresters 2023 Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), received funds for disadvantaged schools to plant trees.

The IRA Trees for Schools Grant provides reimbursable grants to eligible public and private schools and school districts to purchase trees, mulch and supplemental watering when school is not in session (June – September). Eligibility is determined by 25 percent or higher free and reduced lunches and/or schools in communities eligible through the Forest Cover and Socioeconomic Assessment Tool.

A total of $105,000 in funds are available to help increase and diversify tree canopy on school grounds, encourage students to take an active part in planting trees, and increase the benefits trees provide to students. Grant funding up to $5,000 per project is competitive and non-match.

The application and requirements are available online at www.iowadnr.gov/urbanforestry. Applications are due by 4 p.m. on March 21, 2025. Award recipients will be notified by April 1.

Contact Chip Murrow at chip.murrow@dnr.iowa.gov or 515-822-1031 for questions about the application, reimbursement and rules. Contact Laurie Dams at lauren.dams@dnr.iowa.gov or 515-782-6414 for application assistance or to set up a site visit.