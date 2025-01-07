California envisions a zero-emission, fully connected rail network by 2050

“Under Governor Gavin Newsom’s leadership, the State’s long-range Rail Plan released today outlines how CalSTA’s plan to strategically leverage rail and transit to enhance quality of life for every Californian,” said Transportation Secretary Toks Omishakin. “Critically, this plan pushes beyond the status quo, improving multimodal options, clean air and equitable access to jobs and other opportunities―all vital components of a thriving community.”

This vision will also benefit communities historically underserved by transportation infrastructure by increasing access to affordable and frequent rail services. The state envisions passenger rail and transit, which combined currently serve only 2% of miles traveled in California, to increase to 20% of all miles traveled by 2050 on a zero-emission fleet. This would shift nearly 200 million daily passenger miles from highways to the statewide rail and transit network, significantly reducing road congestion and carbon pollution.

This plan will ensure goods movement needs are met while pursuing opportunities to shift freight to rail. The effort to build this zero-emission train network throughout California has already begun.

Electrified high-speed rail systems currently under construction will form the backbone of the state’s passenger rail network, which will anchor longer distance trips. The plan identifies priority projects to complete high-speed systems and connect them with intercity and regional rail to expand the reach and impact of the investments.

“This plan builds off California’s commitment to progressing inter-city passenger rail service and advancing mobility, economic and environmental benefits,” said California High-Speed Rail Authority CEO Ian Choudri. “As a foundational part of the state’s integrated rail network, California’s clean, electrified high-speed rail project will connect the Bay Area to Los Angeles through the Central Valley, extending to local and regional networks throughout the state.”

In June 2024, the first self-powered, zero emission passenger train in North America arrived in San Bernardino County and is scheduled to enter service later this year. In August, Caltrain launched California’s first electric rail system on the San Francisco Peninsula, and full electric service along the San Francisco-San Jose corridor began in September. Both regional projects exemplify California’s commitment to developing an environmentally friendly, fast, safe and reliable rail network outlined in the Rail Plan.

The plan also aligns with the Climate Action Plan for Transportation Infrastructure (CAPTI), and the California Transportation Plan 2050 (PDF). Along with reducing greenhouse gas emissions, the Rail Plan outlines measures to protect rail infrastructure from climate risks such as sea-level rise, wildfires and flooding to ensure long-term resilience.

The plan envisions a direct capital investment of $310 billion from local, state, federal, and private funding, with an estimated economic return of over $540 billion by 2050. This investment is also expected to create 900,000 full time jobs for construction, maintenance, and operation industries, representing a significant boost to California’s economy. A fully integrated statewide rail network will also improve access to opportunity for Californians without the costs of car-ownership.