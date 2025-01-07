DNREC Secretary Garvin to Leave Public Service

Served Gov. Carney’s Administration for Both Terms; Deputy Secretary Lisa Borin Ogden to Lead Agency

After serving eight years as Cabinet Secretary for the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, Shawn M. Garvin is moving on from public service, having led DNREC during his tenure to milestone accomplishments in climate action, environmental justice, beach preservation and nourishment for the protection of coastal infrastructure, and a National Gold Medal earned by the DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation for Delaware State Parks as the country’s best state parks system. Secretary Garvin will be leaving with Governor John Carney on Jan. 7, and his immediate successor as of Jan. 8 will be DNREC Deputy Secretary Lisa Borin Ogden, who has served with him at DNREC since the early days of the Carney administration and has been an integral part of the Department’s success during that time.

“My years leading a state agency with the capabilities, knowledge and scientific resources at DNREC’s disposal have made for one of the most rewarding periods of public service I’ve experienced,” said Secretary Garvin. “I especially want to salute the talented, passionately professional and caring department staff and hundreds of volunteers who help support our mission each day.”

Some highlights during Secretary Garvin’s DNREC tenure include:

Spearheaded Gov. Carney’s Clean Water Initiative for Underserved Communities, with a mandate of ensuring clean water for all Delawareans; Originated the State’s first Office of Environmental Justice Office and installed DNREC’s EJ coordinator, also a first for State government, within DNREC’s Office of the Secretary; Guided development of Delaware’s comprehensive Climate Action Plan in 2021, which was the result of a years-long process involving residents, businesses and technical experts, and now serves as a playbook for how the state can prepare for climate change in the decades ahead; Directed an update of the State Energy Plan, which includes encouraging and promoting conservation of energy, encouraging and promoting the use of renewable electric generation facilities, and alternative energy technologies, and supporting the state’s greenhouse gas emissions reductions targets; Was instrumental in expanding outdoors recreation accessible to all Delawareans through the modernization of facilities such as state boat ramps, fishing piers, wildlife viewing areas, and the Division of Fish and Wildlife’s Aquatic Resources Education Center; Spurred the launch of DNREC’s Low- to Moderate-Income Solar Pilot Program for expanding residential solar photovoltaic systems into these market segments, which had been underserved by existing renewable energy assistance programs; Reorganized the Delaware Natural Resources Police (DNRP), which formerly comprised three separate sections representing the DNREC Divisions of Community Affairs, Fish and Wildlife, and Parks and Recreation , into one DNRP division to better serve the people of Delaware and our visitors; Was integral in coordinating Governor Carney’s “A Tree for Every Delawarean” (TEDI) initiative for planting one million trees by the year 2030 – and part of the State’s comprehensive plan to respond to climate change. Led an effort to upgrade electronic tools to make the Department more efficient and user friendly for DNREC customers and constituents.



Let it be known that while much work has been done to address funding shortages in the Department, it will be incumbent upon the incoming General Assembly to take steps to finalize the fee package that is part of the budget request or add money to the General Fund for fiscal year 2026. With the majority of funding coming from fees, and 92% of fees not having been raised since 1991, DNREC is experiencing crippling shortfalls.

A native Delawarean and a University of Delaware graduate, Secretary Garvin has served more than 35 years in federal, state and local public service, including working for then-Senator Joseph R. Biden, Jr., New Castle County Executive Dennis E. Greenhouse, and as the Administrator of Region 3 for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) prior to DNREC. Early on in his government and public service career, Garvin also coached the University of Delaware men’s ice hockey team and is inducted into UD’s Ice Hockey Hall of Fame.

Deputy Secretary Borin Ogden previously served as a Deputy Attorney General and the Director of the Victims’ Compensation Assistance Program in the Delaware Department of Justice advising the Attorney General on funding and proposed legislation, and working with the General Assembly, the community and the courts. Prior to her service with the State of Delaware, having earned her Juris Doctor Degree from Syracuse University School of Law, she worked as a special assistant to President Obama, and a legislative assistant to then-Senator Joseph R. Biden, Jr.

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter) or LinkedIn.

###